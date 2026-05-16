World Dengue Day 2026: Doctor explains why dengue is rising fast in urban India and simple ways families can stay safe | WATCH VIDEO

On World Dengue Day, doctor explains why dengue cases are rising in urban India and shares simple family safety tips to prevent mosquito-borne infections.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 16, 2026 8:31 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sunil Rana

World Dengue Day (Image AI Generated)

Every year, dengue fever affects millions of people across tropical countries, and India remains one of the most vulnerable nations. On World Dengue Day 2026, the focus is not only on treatment but also on awareness and prevention, especially in rapidly growing urban areas. Today, urban India is the perfect habitat for mosquitoes which carry the deadly dengue virus in the heat of a densely populated city, inaction on proper waste disposal and in the erratic weather patterns.

What causes dengue fever?

According to Dr. Sunil Rana, Associate Director & Head- Internal Medicine (Unit III), Asian Hosptial, Faridabad, "Dengue is a disease that's transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is caused by a virus. This mosquito species is distinct in biting during the day as well as breeding in clean, still water within houses and neighbourhoods. Bigger or smaller containers can hold water, and it can be used for drinking, cooking and washing or simply stored for dandelion water. Water can fill in flower pots, coolers, rejected plastic containers, and even on the roofs of water tanks - even a small amount can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes."

Watch the doctor's video here:

Why dengue spreads faster in cities?

"The problem of Dengue is unique in urban areas. Both rapid urbanisation and irregular water supply have led to an above average level of population density and a rise in the number of families are storing water in containers. Buildings, stagnant water and uncontrolled trash can also provide mosquito breeding opportunities. These risks are compounded in the rainy season, and frequent outbreaks occur in every major city, especially in those cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata," the doctor explained.

Common dengue symptoms and risks

The Dengue symptoms involve high fever, severe headache, body pain, nausea, skin rash and weakness. In serious cases, dengue may cause bleeding in the guts, kidneys and other organs of the body, which can be fatal. Blood disorders, elderly persons and children are particularly vulnerable groups. The timely medical care is essential to prevent complications.

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Common dengue symptoms

But, prevention is the best defense against Dengue. Every home is important and the fact that mosquitoes breed primarily around human dwellings makes all members of the household a target. There is no need to large and expensive technologies to prevent Dengue; it is a matter of simple things done at daily basis at home.

Simple ways families can prevent dengue at home

It can be prevented if steps by following these steps:

Keep flower pots, coolers, buckets or old tyres dry.

Vacuum or wash the water storage containers often with clean and dry water.

Ensure overhead tanks are well-covered.

Wear mosquito netting, mosquito repellent and long-sleeved clothes particularly children.

Properly dispose plastic waste and unused plastic containers.

Ensure that the surroundings are kept clean and report any stagnant water that are found in public areas.

Promote neighbourhood clean up campaigns.

Community awareness and public participation

Retenders need to collaborate with schools, residential societies or local authorities, as well, to create awareness. Community is a key to dengue control, as the control alone via government action is impossible. A careless home could expose an entire community.

In the fight against dengue, technology, public health campaigns are making more progress to bolster surveillance, while challenge lies with the grassroot awareness level. It is the responsibility of citizens to keep in mind that dengue control is not seasonal, but active throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Readers experiencing dengue symptoms or health concerns should seek timely consultation from a qualified medical professional.