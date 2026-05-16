World Dengue Day 2026: List of diseases caused by mosquitoes

From dengue to malaria and chikungunya, mosquitoes spread several dangerous diseases worldwide. Here's a list about common mosquito borne illnesses, symptoms and preventive measures.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 16, 2026 10:06 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Pooja Trehan

Diseases caused by mosquitoes. (Image: AI Generated)

Mosquitoes are responsible for numerous deadly diseases worldwide apart from just being a swarm of flying bugs that leave itchy bites to mark their presence. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) mosquito-borne diseases remain a cause of morbidity to millions of people every year especially during the monsoon and humid season of the year when mosquito breeding occurs rapidly.

Diseases caused by mosquitoes

Whether it's dengue, malaria, chikungunya or Zika virus these infections can give rise to serious medical conditions if it is left untreated. According to experts understanding the signs and symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses can help you seek medical assistance before the condition deteriorates. Here's a full list of common diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes and their symptoms outlined by Dr. Pooja Trehan, Consultant Pathologist and Zonal Chief of Labs, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

Dengue fever

Dengue is particularly transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito making it one of the most prevalent viral infections caused by mosquitoes. This infection typically increases during the rainy season with common symptoms reporting high fever, severe headache, eye pain, joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes and extreme fatigue. An individual may also experience bleeding and abnormally low platelet levels when the condition becomes severe.

Malaria

Malaria is an illness caused by parasites which are spread when an infected Anopheles mosquito bites a person. It is a significant public health problem in many tropical and sub tropical countries causing symptoms of periodic fever, sweating, headache, bodyache, weakness, nausea and vomiting. Malaria can be fatal by affecting the kidneys, lungs and brain if not treated on time.

Chikungunya

Another virus spread by Aedes mosquitoes is chikungunya. Experts say that although chikungunya is not usually a life-threatening condition the joint pain caused by the disease can persist for weeks or sometimes months. Typical symptoms are sudden high fever, intense pain in the joints, muscle pain, feeling very tired, headache and skin rashes. Intense joint stiffness can be a problem for many patients causing difficulty in movement.

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Zika virus

Zika virus infection gained the world's attention due to its link with birth defects in pregnant women. Experts note that the disease is caused by the same mosquitoes that spread dengue. People diagnosed with the Zika virus may typically experience symptoms that are usually mild and involve fever, skin rash, painful eyes, joint pain, muscle pain and headache. It is important to note that pregnant women who become infected with Zika virus may have problems with the unborn baby.

Japanese encephalitis

Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection transmitted by Culex mosquitoes which are typically found in rural and agricultural areas. Early signs of Japanese encephalitis include fever, headache and vomiting ultimately leading to inflammation and paralysis of the brain, seizures and confusion if it is very serious. Since the virus attacks the brain the disease can be fatal when it is left untreated.

Yellow fever

Yellow fever is a viral illness that is spread by mosquitoes in tropical areas. The severity of the illness can be from mild to severe liver disease with symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain, nausea, headache and weakness. If the condition becomes severe patients can suffer from jaundice, bleeding and organ failure.

How to avoid getting mosquito-borne diseases?

The best way to minimize the risk of infection is to avoid mosquito bites. The experts advise that the surrounding should be kept clean, no stagnant water should be allowed, mosquito repellents should be used, full-sleeved clothes should be used and sleeping under mosquito nets. It is also important to seek medical assistance in time after you have been bitten by a mosquito if you have signs and symptoms like high fever, body pain or rashes.

Disclaimer: This article is for general awareness only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.