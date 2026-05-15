World Dengue Day 2026: 10-year-old boy ignored fever for days - Doctor explains why delayed dengue treatment can turn dangerous | WATCH VIDEO

A 10-year-old boy's delayed dengue treatment turned serious after days of ignored fever. Doctor explains warning signs, risks and when to seek urgent care.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 15, 2026 4:20 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sunil Rana

World Dengue Day (Image AI Generated) (1)

A 10-year-old boy after being sick for days landed in an emergency room with high fever, weakness and vomiting. His family was under the impression that the boy suffered from a seasonal illness and delayed treatment assuming he would get better with time. However, by the time he reached the hospital, his platelets were significantly reduced and he had already begun to show the early signs of having a severe case of dengue haemorrhagic fever.

While he was stabilized in time, but it is a significant reminder of how dangerous delayed diagnosis and treatment of dengue can be, particularly in children.

Dengue cases rising in urban areas

As the country observes World Dengue Day 2026, health officials present a grim picture which says that dengue is no longer restricted to crowded slums or monsoon affected localities. More and more people in urban housing structures, apartments and gated communities are developing dengue as well.

The World Health Organization reports that millions of people are infected by dengue worldwide each year, but the rate of increase has been greatest in urban and semi-urban areas. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue virus infection through bites, lays its eggs in clean, stagnant water, which is readily found in the home.

Watch the doctor's video here:

Common dengue symptoms families should not ignore

According to Dr. Sunil Rana, Associate Director & Head- Internal Medicine (Unit III), Asian Hosptial, Faridabad, "Families should not delay seeking medical care for dengue virus infection since it can resemble many other viral illnesses. Symptoms such as a fever, headache, body pains, nausea, rash, vomiting, excessive drowsiness, and abdominal cramps should be taken seriously, particularly in children, and should never be ignored. Rapid clinical deterioration can occur very quickly from the initial onset of fever and thus intensive clinical monitoring of patients is critical."

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Dengue symptoms

Why dengue spreads rapidly in cities and apartments?

Due to urban lifestyle activities (indoor workplace, industrial construction sites, poor drainage systems, and poor water storage practices), there has been a gradual increase in the transmission risk for people. Medical providers emphasize that prevention must begin at home. The best way to protect oneself from dengue transmission is by preventing it in the first place, particularly since the source of transmission is typically close to home in urban settings.

Simple ways to prevent dengue at home

Some practical methods of preventing dengue virus transmission at home include:

Emptying and cleaning all water storage containers two- to three times per week

Keeping all water storage containers securely covered

Regularly maintaining and cleaning all coolers, trays and reservoirs

Installing window screens to deter mosquitoes from entering homes

Applying mosquito repellent during the daytime

Disposing of all trash suitably to eliminate the accumulation of water

Remember, the earlier dengue is identified, the better the chances of staying away from complications. Awareness should not begin after hospitalisation rather it has to begin at home, long before the fever arrives.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Individuals experiencing dengue symptoms should seek prompt medical attention and follow guidance from qualified healthcare professionals.