Occupational hazard is not a new term. However, the hazards have changed over time with the changing demands of work. But a safe, healthy and respectable workplace is the right of every employee and this can be ensured only with organised efforts at creating a system that defines the roles, rights and responsibilities of the employees and the employers. Creating safe and healthy work practices is the aim with which World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated every year on the 28th of April. This is an observance day of the International Labour Organisation that started from 2003. This year, the campaign will review 100 years of work in improving workplace health and safety and take a deep dive into the future of these efforts. In the coming years, major work will be attempted in this area through changes in technology, demographics, sustainable development, so on and so forth.

On this World Day for Safety and Health at Work, we take a look at the major health hazards that your workplace poses and share foolproof plans to battle them.

Stress

Attending office call or checking your work emails while you are home or out for a family function on your day off is something that we can’t really avoid these days. It has become a part and parcel of our lives, just like work stress. Work stress or burnout is a modern-day phenomenon experienced by everyone in the working population. Unreasonable target, stiff deadline, office politics, unmanageable workload—all these are the culprits behind this trend. According to a 2018 survey conducted by an Indian health insurance company, around 9 in every 10 individuals in India suffers from stress. Interestingly, India is well ahead in terms of stress levels among various developed and developing countries like Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Indonesia and China, finds the survey. Stress, however, doesn’t come alone. On many occasions, it is followed by several health hazards like blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, etc.

When you are stressed, there is a sudden surge of certain hormones inside your body which makes your heart beat faster, leading to a temporary spike in your blood pressure. Additionally, your body produces extra glucose to provide energy to your muscles when you are stressed. In case you have pre-diabetes, these blood sugar levels will not come down easily making you more susceptible to type 2 diabetes. Well, no direct cause and effect relationship has yet been established between cardiovascular ailments and stress. But the risk of these diseases increases when stress makes you overeat or smoke a lot.

Combat plan: The first step towards reducing office stress is learning better time management skills. Planning ahead, making to-do lists and judicious delegation will help you in this area. Also, have clear conversation with your boss in case of problems. Deep breathing and meditation will also go a long way in helping you alleviate stress. Attend stress management workshops if need be.

Obesity

Obesity, like stress, is the by-product of long hours at work. Sitting for hours in front of your workstation gives you a sedentary life leading to weight gain. Moreover, you hardly have the time to and energy to work out every day, thanks to your unmanageable workload. Add to this the fact that your workplace gives you certain unhealthy eating habits. For example, in order to save time, we choose to ditch our healthy home foods for high-fat finger foods that can be had easily at the desk. Also, work stress makes us crave for foods high in sugar, which gives us a temporary rush. All these combine together to make us obese.

Combat plan: Stay active during your office hours. Take short walk breaks, walk up to your colleague instead of picking up the phone for a discussion, pour your own cup of coffee instead of asking the housekeeping guy to do it for you, park your car at a distance and walk that extra mile. Check YouTube videos for easy-to-do desk workouts and hit the office gym for half an hour in the evening or a time that suits you. Also, make sure that you eat mindfully.

Vision impairment

If you have a desk job, you are highly likely to develop vision problem. The advancement of technology has made it almost mandatory to spend more than half of your day in front of a desktop or laptop. Some estimates suggest that around 50 to 90 per cent of the people who use a computer at their workplace suffer from at least one of the many symptoms of computer vision syndrome. Prolonged use of computer can lead to eyestrain, dry eyes and blurred vision. Vision issues occur because your eyes follow the same path consistently which has a similar impact as a repetitive motion injury has on your muscles and joints.

Combat plan: You can adjust the brightness of the screen, take breaks at regular intervals and limit your screen time at home. Also, consult an ophthalmologist to ask for suggestions on eye exercises that you can practise at your desk.

Sleep disorders

Your sleep cycle takes a toll if you are working till late at night or early in the morning. This can cause an adverse effect on your body’s circadian clock which leads to sleep disorders like insomnia. In a study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, the researchers revealed that poor or inadequate sleep is more common in those who work in shifts. Not getting proper sleep can open you up to other health hazards like stroke, heart attack, diabetes, etc.

Combat plan: If you can’t change your shift, you still need to get proper amount of sleep even if it means that you have to sleep at odd hours. Make sure that get at least 7 hours of sleep every day. Stick to the same time of sleep every day if possible. Also, consult a sleep expert for bedtime rituals that will help you sleep better.

Respiratory issues

Sounds a little strange, right? But yes, your workplace could give you respiratory issues. Your office exposes you to an array of environmental toxins that can sneak in to your respiratory tract. Several studies have also mentioned that the exposure to these chemicals on a regular basis can increase your chances of developing asthma, a condition where breathing becomes extremely difficult. The risk multiplies if you are working as a fire-fighter or under a coal mine.

Combat plan: Wear a mask if necessary. Also, maintaining proper hand hygiene will go a long way in maintaining respiratory health. You can also take to breathing exercises to keep your lungs healthy.