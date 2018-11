Today on November 21, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in collaboration with health care professionals and COPD patient groups across the world have organised the World COPD Day. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease. The patient who suffers from this disease cannot even breathe properly as their airways get narrowed.

The main aim of the event is to spread awareness about the chronic lung disease and to tell about the prevention and treatment of this disease to the patients around the world. This year the theme of the World COPD day is ‘Never too early, never too late’. Tobacco smoking is the main cause of COPD. However, COPD can also happen when long-term exposure to chemicals irritate and damage the lungs. Fortunately, there are treatments available for COPD but there is no cure. And here are some natural remedies that may help manage COPD symptoms. However, consulting a doctor and medication is equally important.

Turmeric: The active compound curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties which help to treat various conditions including COPD. According to a 2009 study, little amount of curcumin suppressed airway inflammation in mice. So, to manage COPD add this spice to your regular diet.

Ginger: It has many health benefits such as break down mucus, improves circulation to the lungs, reduces inflammation and relieves nausea. To manage COPD one can consume fresh, dried ginger or can have it in juice or oil form. To improve your health add a few slices of ginger root to your favourite tea.

Peppermint: Peppermint can help promote the relaxation of the muscles in the respiratory tract because it contains menthol. Peppermint essential oil provides relief from muscle aches, headaches, etc. It is also a great remedy for asthma, colds, bronchitis and allergies.