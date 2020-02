. This day is dedicated to ending the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer. It seeks to remove misinformation, raises awareness and reduce the stigma of cancer sufferers. @Shutterstock

Every year, countries across the world celebrates February 4 as World Cancer Day. This day is about raising awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is the driving force behind this day. It seeks to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration written in 2008.

History of World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day is an annual event held on February 4. The aim of this day is to increase global awareness of cancer. It was established on February 4, 2000, at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium in Paris. This Charter sought to promote research, prevent cancer and also improve patient services. It included an article establishing the anniversary of the document’s official signing as World Cancer Day. General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura and French President Jacques Chirac were the signatories of this.

It was in this meeting that leaders of government agencies and cancer organizations from across the world signed the Charter of Paris Against Cancer. This document contains 10 articles that outlined a cooperative global commitment that sought to improve quality of life of cancer patients. It also pledged to invent in and work for the advancement of cancer research, prevention and treatment. Article X of the charter declared February 4 as World Cancer Day.

Significance of World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day seeks to create awareness about this disease. Countries and organisations across the world hold events and meets to this end. This day seeks to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer. It seeks to remove misinformation, raises awareness and reduce the stigma of cancer sufferers.

Themes of World Cancer Day

The theme this year is ‘I Am and I Will’. The purpose of this theme is to counter the negative attitude and belief that most people have regarding cancer. Most people think that there is no cure for cancer. This day promotes the idea that our personal actions can be powerful and impactful.

In 2016, a three-year campaign started under the tagline ‘We can. I can’. This theme explored the power of collective and individual actions to reduce the impact of cancer. In 2015, the theme was ‘Not Beyond Us’ and in 2014, it was ‘Debunk the Myths’. The years 2013 and 2012 saw the themes ‘Cancer Myths – Get the Facts’ and ‘Together let’s do something’ respectively. In 2010-2011, it was ‘Cancer can be prevented’.