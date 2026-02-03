World Cancer Day 2026: Why Every Woman Needs a Pap Smear Test to Prevent Cervical Cancer

Know why Pap smear testing is vital for women's health, how it detects cervical cancer early, and when every woman should start screening.

Every woman postpones the Pap smear test for the same reasons, being too busy with life, not having relevant symptoms, and additionally being too scared of undergoing the test. However, the truth is: cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet it continues to harm women because it is often detected too late. Globally, cervical cancer remains the fourth most common cancer in women, with about 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths (2022), the vasa

In an exclusive conversation with Dr Anita David, Consultant-Gynaecologist, Infertility Specialist and Vaginal/Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs& Gyn), Hosmat Multispecialty Hospitals, Bengaluru, "Most cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The cervix often goes through slow, visible changes over years - moving from normal cells to pre-cancer, and then to cancer. That long window is exactly where screening saves lives."

"The Pap smear is not a 'cancer test' in the way many people think. It is a pre-cancer detection test. It identifies abnormal cells early, often before they become dangerous, so they can be monitored or treated in time," the doctor added. The dangerous myth: "If I don't have symptoms, I'm fine"

Early cervical changes rarely produce symptoms. Many women feel perfectly normal until the disease has advanced. That is why waiting for warning signs is risky. Screening is designed specifically for this kind of cancer - where silence does not mean safety.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been clear: cervical cancer can be eliminated as a public health problem if countries meet the 90 70 90 targets by 2030:

90% of girls fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by age 15

70% of women screened using a high-performance test by 35, and again by 45

90% of women with disease treated (pre-cancer or cancer)

The Indian Reality: Screening is Still Alarmingly Low

In India, the biggest barrier is not availability, but delay, driven by stigma, fear, and misinformation. Recent peer-reviewed literature highlights that national screening coverage is around 1.9% among women aged 30 to 49, an extremely low figure for a cancer that is largely preventable.

You may like to read

This gap has consequences: many women are diagnosed late, when treatment becomes more complex, outcomes can worsen, and the emotional and financial burden on families multiplies.

What a Pap Smear is and What it Isn't?

A Pap smear is a simple test done in the clinic that collects a small sample of cells from the cervix.

It is a quick process (usually a few minutes) It can be commonly well-tolerated (some pressure or mild discomfort is possible) It is not something to do only after childbirth It is not only for old section of the society.

Screening is typically recommended for women in their mid-20s or later depending on national guidance and individual risk factors and should continue at appropriate intervals.

Why Women Delay, and Why we Must Stop Normalising it?

Delay is often rooted in three barriers:

Embarrassment and stigma: Women are taught to tolerate discomfort silently. But preventive health is not a moral issue, it's a medical one. Fear of pain or "bad news": Fear is real. But fear should lead to action, not avoidance. Pre-cancer detected early is often treatable with minor procedures. The "I'm too busy" trap: You are busy because you are carrying a lot. That is exactly why your health needs protection, so you can keep showing up for everyone else.

The screening should be prioritised sooner and visiting a gynaecologist is recommended when you experience unusual discharge, bleeding between periods or after intercourse, persistent pelvic pain, a history of HPV or abnormal pap reports, and immunosuppression or other higher-risk conditions. Although, it is to be considered that screening is meant for women without symptoms too.

It is mandatory to remember: A Pap smear is not something you do when you are worried. It is something you do so you don't have to be worried later because delaying can convert a preventable disease into a dangerous one.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.