World Cancer Day 2026: Top 5 Cancers Men Over 40 Must Watch Out For, Early Symptoms And Screening

Men over 40 face rising cancer risks. Learn the most common cancers, early warning signs, screening tests, and prevention tips this World Cancer Day 2026.

World Cancer Day 2026 is also a valuable reminder that risks of getting cancer increase with age and in men over 40 years of age, some cancers become much more prevalent. Early diagnosis is one of the best practices of enhancing survival outcomes since a number of cancers are very treatable in a case of early diagnosis. Men may be encouraged to consult a doctor early enough and engage in preventive health measures by creating awareness of the most prevalent types of cancer and the early symptoms of the disease.

Prostate Cancer

In an exclusive conversation with TheHealthsite.com, Dr Jaipalreddy R. Pogal, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, explained that "Prostate cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men over 40, and it is increasingly becoming common over 50. Prostate cancer can not manifest any symptoms in its initial phases, which is why screening is an essential practice. One should not disregard such subtle symptoms as difficulty in urinating, weak urine flow, frequent urination during the night or blood in urine or semen. Screening measures such as blood tests of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and performing a digital rectal examination can identify the presence of abnormalities before the symptoms become devastating."

Colorectal Cancer

Another issue of high concern in this age group is colorectal cancer especially among the sedentary lifestyle trained men with poor diets, obese men or women and men with a family history of the disease. The initial symptoms can be characterized by the consistent alteration of bowel movements, unexplainable weight loss, pain in the abdomen, or blood in the stool. These are symptoms that are commonly confused with minor digestive problems that are diagnosed late. When precancerous polyps and early-stage cancer are detected, screening with colonoscopy every four years or sooner in high-risk persons can be used to effectively screen the bowel.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths in men particularly those who have a history of smoking or those who have exposure to air pollution and work hazards over a long period. The signs of early lung cancer can be chronic coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplainable fatigue, and coughing blood. These symptoms tend to be confused with the usual respiratory problems and thus are ignored. High risk individuals should also undergo low dose CT scans because it would help in detecting lung cancer at a stage where treatment would be more effective.

Oral Cancer

The oral cancer is especially common in men who take tobacco in the form of smoked or smokeless cigarettes and drink alcohol frequently. The initial symptoms are the inability to heal mouth ulcers, white or reddish spots in the mouth, inability to swallow or chew food, chronic sore throat, or voice alterations. The early diagnosis and better prognosis of any lingering mouth lesions can be achieved with regular oral examinations and timely evaluation of persistent oral lesions.

Liver Cancer

The risk of liver cancer is more common in men older than 40 years with chronic liver disease, infected with hepatitis B or C, fatty liver disease, and consume too much alcohol. The initial symptoms can be rather unspecific and could include such manifestations as the loss of appetite, unexplainable weight loss, pains in the upper part of the abdomen, or yellowish skin and eyes. Early detection can be achieved with constant blood testing and imaging of high-risk individuals.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2026 should be on awareness and regular health examinations along with lifestyle changes. Eating well, exercising, cessation of tobacco and alcohol abuse, and control of chronic illnesses could greatly lower the risk of cancer. Not to ignore consistent or unusual symptoms but instead to listen to the body is equally important. Early diagnosis does not only increase the chance of survival, it also decreases the severity and the cost of treatment, a point that serves to drive home the point that timely intervention will save lives.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.