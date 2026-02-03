Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Cancer Day 2025: Prostate cancer is a growth of abnormal cells that starts in the prostate, which is a small gland that helps make semen. It is a part of the male reproductive system that lies just below the bladder. According to the European Association of Urology (EAU), prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, with an estimated 1.4 million diagnoses and 375,000 deaths worldwide in 2020. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer apart from breast, lung, colon and rectum cancer. Researchers outline that prostate cancer can typically be detected at an early stage because it grows slowly.
World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 annually. As we gear up to observe World Cancer Day 2026 under the theme 'United by Unique', let's take a look at the stages of prostate cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.
It is not clear what causes prostate cancer in men, but scientists have found certain link that increases the risk of this cancer, such as older age, obesity and a family history of prostate cancer. Are you wondering how the cancer develops? Mayo Clinic explains that prostate cancer starts when a normal cell in the prostate changes in its DNA. Interestingly, this cell's DNA gives different instructions to the cancer cells, i.e., to grow and multiply quickly. Over time, the cancer cells might form a mass called a tumour that can grow to invade and destroy healthy body tissue. Eventually, cancer cells can break away and spread to other parts of the body, known as metastatic cancer.
An early stage of prostate cancer means that cancer cells are found only in the prostate and do not move to other parts of the body. However, when the damaged cells start moving to other parts of the body, it is called advanced prostate cancer. To measure the severity of this chronic disease, prostate cancer is classified in four stages, including:
Understanding the stages of prostate cancer is non-negotiable, as it gives an idea of how serious the cancer is likely to be. It is also one factor that allows healthcare professionals to determine an effective treatment and care for the disease.
A person living with prostate cancer may not experience any symptoms at first but as the disease progresses, people may show certain signs and symptoms such as:
And when prostate cancer starts spreading to other parts of the body, it can cause advanced signs and symptoms that include:
The common factors that increase the service risk of prostate cancer include:
People diagnosed with early prostate cancer have many treatments that range from surgery to radiation therapy. Medical experts note that there are still many treatments even if the cancer grows beyond the prostate. Although the chronic disease can be more difficult to cure at the advanced stage, certain procedures can slow down the growth of the cancer that may help you live longer.
"Prostate cancer treatment has rapidly evolved in the past few years. Androgen deprivation therapy has been the backbone of treatment for locally advanced and metastatic prostate cancer, but incremental benefits in survival have been shown by adding androgen-receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) across various spectrums of disease state," the NIH explains. "In addition, docetaxel chemotherapy remains the first-line chemotherapy regimen available with survival benefits shown with triplet therapy in those who are chemotherapy eligible. However, disease progression remains inevitable and novel agents such as radioligand therapy with lutetium have shown improvement in survival."
Choosing to live a healthy lifestyle is one of the best ways to ward off illnesses. Following these five simple yet effective tips can help reduce the risk of prostate cancer:
