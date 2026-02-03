World Cancer Day 2026: Stages Of Prostate Cancer Every Patient Must Know For Swift Medical Intervention

As we gear up to observe World Cancer Day 2026 under the theme 'United by Unique', let's take a look at the stages of prostate cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

World Cancer Day 2025: Prostate cancer is a growth of abnormal cells that starts in the prostate, which is a small gland that helps make semen. It is a part of the male reproductive system that lies just below the bladder. According to the European Association of Urology (EAU), prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, with an estimated 1.4 million diagnoses and 375,000 deaths worldwide in 2020. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer apart from breast, lung, colon and rectum cancer. Researchers outline that prostate cancer can typically be detected at an early stage because it grows slowly.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 annually. As we gear up to observe World Cancer Day 2026 under the theme 'United by Unique', let's take a look at the stages of prostate cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

How Prostate Cancer Develops?

It is not clear what causes prostate cancer in men, but scientists have found certain link that increases the risk of this cancer, such as older age, obesity and a family history of prostate cancer. Are you wondering how the cancer develops? Mayo Clinic explains that prostate cancer starts when a normal cell in the prostate changes in its DNA. Interestingly, this cell's DNA gives different instructions to the cancer cells, i.e., to grow and multiply quickly. Over time, the cancer cells might form a mass called a tumour that can grow to invade and destroy healthy body tissue. Eventually, cancer cells can break away and spread to other parts of the body, known as metastatic cancer.

Stages Of Prostate Cancer

An early stage of prostate cancer means that cancer cells are found only in the prostate and do not move to other parts of the body. However, when the damaged cells start moving to other parts of the body, it is called advanced prostate cancer. To measure the severity of this chronic disease, prostate cancer is classified in four stages, including:

Stages I & II: These are early stages of prostate cancer where the tumour has not spread beyond the prostate. Timely treatment at stages I and II can help cure this disease.

Stage III: Prostate cancer at this stage has spread outside the male reproductive system but only to nearby tissues. This stage is also often known as locally advanced prostate cancer.

Stage IV: Cancer cells at an advanced stage have spread outside the prostate to other parts such as the lymph nodes, bones, liver or lungs.

Understanding the stages of prostate cancer is non-negotiable, as it gives an idea of how serious the cancer is likely to be. It is also one factor that allows healthcare professionals to determine an effective treatment and care for the disease.

Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer

A person living with prostate cancer may not experience any symptoms at first but as the disease progresses, people may show certain signs and symptoms such as:

Blood in the urine

Blood in the semen

Frequently needing to urinate

Difficulty in trying to urinate

Waking up to urinate more often at night

And when prostate cancer starts spreading to other parts of the body, it can cause advanced signs and symptoms that include:

Dull pain in the lower pelvic zone

Painful ejaculation

Weakness in the arms or legs

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Bone pain

Accidental leaking of urine

Fatigue

Risks Of Prostate Cancer

The common factors that increase the service risk of prostate cancer include:

Male adults above the age of 50 are at a higher risk of prostate cancer. "Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy among elderly men and is the second leading malignancy in the Western world. The incidence of prostate cancer has steadily increased over the last decade," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "Between 2000 and 2050, the number of men over 65 years is expected to increase 4-fold worldwide. By 2030, the percentage of men older than 65 years will rise to 19.6% of the population compared with 12.4% population in 2000."

If you have a family history of prostate cancer, your chance of getting it is likely higher. In some cases, the DNA change, which is called BRCA1 and BRCA2, causes a higher risk of prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society (ACS) explains, "Some gene mutations can be passed on in families and are found in all of a person's cells. Such inherited gene changes are thought to be a major factor in up to 10% of prostate cancers."

People living with excess weight or obesity are also at a higher risk of prostate cancer. The NIH states, "The majority of the epidemiologic literature suggests that, although obesity may be related to the risk of prostate cancer, it is clearly associated with an increased risk of dying from prostate cancer."

Some researchers show a link between smoking and prostate cancer. The NIH explains, "Heavy and long-term Smoking may raise prostate cancer risk, suggesting a dose-response Link. Quitting Smoking may significantly decrease exposure to these substances and may reduce prostate cancer risk."

Healthcare professionals are still unsure about the causes why black people have a greater risk of prostate cancer. Studies suggest that the disease is likely to grow quickly or be at an advanced stage when detected Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Padma Shri Awardee, Chairman of Oncology, Medanta Medicity, explained, "This disparity is mainly seen in Western countries and is not the same in our population. The difference in risk among black men is linked to their body structure and genetic makeup, which are not similar to ours. Patterns of many diseases, including prostate and breast cancers, vary between races. In those regions, prostate cancer can appear earlier and may behave more aggressively."

Treatment For Prostate Cancer

People diagnosed with early prostate cancer have many treatments that range from surgery to radiation therapy. Medical experts note that there are still many treatments even if the cancer grows beyond the prostate. Although the chronic disease can be more difficult to cure at the advanced stage, certain procedures can slow down the growth of the cancer that may help you live longer.

"Prostate cancer treatment has rapidly evolved in the past few years. Androgen deprivation therapy has been the backbone of treatment for locally advanced and metastatic prostate cancer, but incremental benefits in survival have been shown by adding androgen-receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) across various spectrums of disease state," the NIH explains. "In addition, docetaxel chemotherapy remains the first-line chemotherapy regimen available with survival benefits shown with triplet therapy in those who are chemotherapy eligible. However, disease progression remains inevitable and novel agents such as radioligand therapy with lutetium have shown improvement in survival."

Lifestyle Tips To Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk

Choosing to live a healthy lifestyle is one of the best ways to ward off illnesses. Following these five simple yet effective tips can help reduce the risk of prostate cancer:

