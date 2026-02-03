World Cancer Day 2026: Five World Leaders Who Have Prostate Cancer And What They've Said About Their Experience Publicly

Cancer does not discriminate by gender, race, age or socioeconomic status. Let's take a close look at five of these world leaders who have faced prostate cancer as we observe World Cancer Day 2026.

World Cancer Day 2026: Prostate cancer is a growth of abnormal cells in the male reproductive system that includes the penis, prostate, seminal vesicles and testicles. The European Association of Urology (EAU) notes that prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer after breast, lung, colon and rectum cancer. To determine the severity of the disease, prostate cancer is classified into four categories: Stages I & II (early phase of the cancer where the cancerous cells only lie in the prostate), Stage III (cancer spread outside the prostate but only to nearby tissues) and Stage IV (cacner has spread to other parts of the body such as lymph nodes, bones, liver or lungs). Understanding the stages of cancer is non-negotiable, as it allows healthcare professionals and individuals to provide and seek effective treatment.

World Cancer Day 2026: 'United By Unique'

Cancer does not discriminate by gender, race, age or socioeconomic status. Anyone can get cancer depending on their lifestyle choices, genetic and environmental exposures. To shed light on the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide, World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness about detection, treatment and prevention.

Five World Leaders Who Have Prostate Cancer

As we prepare to observe World Cancer Day 2026, under the theme 'United by Unique', let's take a look at five of these world leaders who have faced prostate cancer and what they have said about their experience publicly. Here's the list:

Joe Biden

Former President of the United States, Joe Biden, was diagnosed with a 'more aggressive' form of prostate cancer on Friday, May 16, 2025, following a medical check-up after experiencing 'increasing urinary symptoms.' A statement released by his office revealed that Biden's cancer was characterised by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone. His first statement after his office reported the diagnosis, Biden wrote on social media, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

David Cameron

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Lord David Cameron revealed in November 2025 that he was treated for prostate cancer. The 59-year-old, who has called on the government for a targeted screening programme, said, "I want to, as it were, come out. I want to add my name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening programme. I don't particularly like discussing my personal intimate health issues, but I feel I ought to. Let's be honest. Men are not very good at talking about their health. We tend to put things off."

Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore's Former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015. He underwent a successful robot-assisted keyhole prostatectomy to remove his prostate gland and was subsequently cleared of the cancer. Lee Hsien Loong is reportedly a two-time cancer survivor, having been treated for lymphoma in 1992.

Nelson Mandela

Former South African President Nelson Mandela was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, he underwent seven weeks of radiation course to treat the microscopic prostate cancer in 2001. He died on December 5, 2013.

Colin Powell

Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003, following which he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous prostate gland at Walter Reed Army Medical Centre. Powell, who was also a retired four-star general in the US Army, died on October 18, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.