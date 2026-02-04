World Cancer Day 2026: Can Cancer Be Prevented? Doctors Explain Causes, Early Signs, Screening And Risk Reduction

The mention of 'Cancer' can send shivers down the spine. The common question doctors are often asked is, can cancer be prevented completely? Well, the honest is NO. However, the good thing is, many cancers can be delayed significantly, detected early or their risk can be reduced to a great extent when you make mindful choices and get timely care.

Why Cancer Happens: Uncontrolled Cell Growth

According to Dr Parveen Jain, Senior Consultant & HOD - Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, "Cancer develops because the cells undergo changes and start growing uncontrollably. Some of those changes happen randomly and are, beyond our control. That is why absolute prevention is not possible. Studies show that 30 50% of cancers are linked to risk factors such as tobacco use, poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, alcohol consumption and long term exposure, to pollutants. Reducing risk factors does not guarantee that you will not get cancer, however, it dramatically improves the odds."

Genetic vs Lifestyle Causes of Cancer

In reality, only five to ten per cent of malignancies are inherited. Sometimes a cancer may seem to be caused by heredity, particularly if the same cancers run in families. Certain types of cancer are influenced by genes. Breast, bowel, and stomach cancers had the strongest correlation. The remaining cancers are caused by environmental and lifestyle factors. Early adoption of the routines may prevent cancer even in those with a family history of the disease. Because of their lifestyle, people who do not have the genes that increase risk can nonetheless develop cancer.

According to recent studies, environmental factors such as smoke, nutrition, illness, alcohol, narcotics, radiation, and chemicals have a greater impact on the development of most cancers.

Importance of Early Cancer Screening

Screening does not control the spread of cancer but early screening saves lives by catching it in when treatment is more effective and less invasive. Regular screenings such, as mammograms Pap smears, colonoscopies oral exams and low dose CT scans for people who are at risk can find cancer early. Cancer that is found early often has higher cure rates and survival chances are greater.

Warning Signs of Cancer You Should Not Ignore

It is commonly seen that many people delay going to a doctor because the symptoms may look minor or painless. Delays, in getting care can let the disease spread until the disease becomes life-threatening. The disease often gets worse when people wait long for care. You should see a doctor when you notice symptoms such as weight loss, persistent fatigue lumps, swellings, non healing sores, persistent cough, hoarseness, difficulty swallowing changes in bowel habits, unusual bleeding or persistent pain. If you have the family history of cancer if you have the long term exposure, to tobacco or alcohol or if you are, over 40 you need health check ups. Do not skip them even when you feel well.

How to Reduce Cancer Risk and Stay Protected

Cancer cannot be prevented completely, at the same time, it is not, out of our hands completely. A healthy lifestyle, awareness of warning signs, regular screening and timely doctor visits are your best defence against the silent killer.

