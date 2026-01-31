World Cancer Day 2026: Beyond Breast and Cervical, 5 Hidden Cancers In Women And Their Early Warning Signs

Know five often-missed cancers in women beyond breast and cervical, with early warning signs, risks, and why timely detection can save lives.

The conversation about women's cancers mostly involves breast and cervical cancers which are the two most common types of cancers. The two cancers are highly prevalent which leads to widespread awareness and their screening programmes which have been established. The healthcare system detects multiple cancers which affect women yet they go unrecognised until doctors find them during their late-stage inspections because people need more information about these cancers. Medical professionals need to understand these rare cancers because they enable early diagnosis which leads to better results for patients.

Ovarian Cancer: The Silent Threat

According to Dr Sujoy Fernandes, Associate Consultant - Radiation Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Goa, "People call ovarian cancer the "silent killer" because its initial symptoms remain non-specific and people tend to miss them. People tend to link continuous abdominal bloating and discomfort with early feeling full and needing to urinate and urinary issues to gastrointestinal or urinary conditions. Ovarian cancer lacks an effective population-based screening test which exists for cervical cancer. Women who have breast or ovarian cancer in their family should undergo genetic counseling and regular evaluations because they face higher risk of developing the disease which exists in their family history."

Endometrial (Uterine) Cancer

Rising obesity levels and diabetes prevalence and growing numbers of people with inactive lifestyles have led to more cases of endometrial cancer which affects the endometrium throughout India. Menopause-related bleeding and postmenopausal bleeding serve as the main warning signs for this condition. The early signs of endometrial cancer make it necessary for patients to receive medical assistance at their first appearance. People at any age should report their abnormal bleeding which requires immediate medical attention.

Vulvar and Vaginal Cancers

These cancers are rare but significant. Vulvar cancer may present as persistent itching, skin thickening, ulcers, or non-healing lesions in the genital area. Vaginal cancer causes patients to experience abnormal discharge and bleeding and pain. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection plays a role in many of these cases, reinforcing the importance of HPV vaccination not just for cervical cancer prevention, but for multiple genital cancers.

Colorectal Cancer in Women

Colorectal cancer which people believed to occur more frequently in men is now diagnosed more often in women. Altered bowel habits and unexplained weight loss and anemia and blood in stools create symptoms which people believe result from either dietary problems or piles. Women 45 years of age or older should talk to their doctors about screening options such as colonoscopies. Women should plan their initial screening for colon cancer at a younger age if there is a family history of the disease.

Lung Cancer in Women

The condition of active smoking women develops into lung cancer. Women who have never smoked can develop lung cancer. The major sources of lung cancer in India stem from second-hand smoke exposure together with indoor air pollution caused by biomass fuels and environmental pollutants. People should get medical help when they experience chronic cough and breathlessness and chest pain and unexplained fatigue.

Why Awareness Matters

The first defense against these cancers starts with people understanding their symptoms because these cancers do not have established screening programs. Delays in diagnosis are caused by social stigma and embarrassment, which discourage women from seeking medical attention. Regular health examinations, timely attention to persistent health problems, appropriate vaccinations, and leading a healthy lifestyle can all reduce the risk of illness.

Conclusion

Breast and cervical cancers need dedicated research yet women should learn about all other cancers which affect their daily existence. The first step to prevention and treatment begins with people understanding that early recognition can save lives.

