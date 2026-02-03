World Cancer Day 2026: Awareness, Prevention, And Early Detection Could Prevent Nearly Half Of All Cancers

Awareness is not a passive process but triggers activism, resulting in lowering the incidence of late-stage cancers that constitute 70% of cases in resource-poor environments.

World Cancer Day 2026: Prevention is better than cure for any disease and cancer is no different. Three interlinked pillars of awareness, prevention and early detection can change the lives of many while tackling the most challenging chronic disease. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NICPR), more than 1.4 million new cases appear every year and empowering people with knowledge is crucial to take corrective measures. These proactive actions can change a negative prediction to a survival triumph, resulting in the strongest tool to conquer cancer.

Cancer Awareness

However, India's cancer status still prospers in secrecy with myths, stigma, and ignorance. Certain myths are still deeply ingrained in the larger population in our country, such as treating cancer as a death warrant or a purely genetic disease. But did you know that awareness is not a passive process but triggers activism? This can result in lowering the incidence of late cancer diagnosis, that constitute 70% of cases in resource-poor environments.

Prevention Of Cancer

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 40-50% of cancers are preventable by modifying lifestyle. Cancers that are diagnosed at an early stage are often more amenable to treatment, less aggressive and have a significantly improved prognosis. Screening programs for common cancers like breast, cervical, colorectal and oral cancers have been proven to be effective if done on a systematic basis. Early detection also lessens the psychological, physical and financial toll on patients and the healthcare system.

Dr. Shivani Sharma, Lab Director and Vice President, Pathology Services, CORE Diagnostics, states, "Access and equity must be at the forefront of the discussion. When cancer is diagnosed at Stage I, the survival rate for five years is 99% for breast and 92% for prostate cancer, according to American Cancer Society statistics. When we compare this to Stage IV, it is a paltry 20-30%. These modalities, such as mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, and low-dose CT scans for high-risk smokers, pick up anomalies before symptoms occur. In India, where the importance of pathology knowledge cannot be overstated, liquid biopsies and AI-assisted imaging pick up cancers with 90% sensitivity.

"It is only when awareness, prevention, and early detection are made accessible to everyone that they become effective. Inequalities in the provision of healthcare, socioeconomic differences, and regional constraints can often be a bigger factor than the disease itself. It is the need of the hour to improve primary healthcare, upgrade screening facilities, and also make cancer awareness a part of community health initiatives. It is the duty of employers, policymakers, healthcare providers, and civil society to make early cancer care a right and not a privilege."

Early Detection Of Cancer

Dr. Sharma notes that while new technologies are important, the biggest battles against cancer begin much earlier. Encouraging to build awareness, embrace the spirit of prevention, and emphasise early detection, she added, "The battle against cancer is not the responsibility of healthcare systems. Patients need to be encouraged to take charge of their lives and put health first. They need to be encouraged to ask questions and seek care on time. It is the responsibility of societies to create an environment that promotes healthy living."

"A large number of cancers are associated with changing lifestyle habits and environmental risk factors. Habits such as tobacco and alcohol intake, unhealthy dietary practices leading to obesity, and exposure to environmental carcinogens are the risk factors for cancer," Dr. Sharma concludes. "Preventive measures, such as quitting tobacco, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and cutting down alcohol intake, all have the potential to prevent cancers in millions of people worldwide. Moreover, vaccination against infections that can cause cancer, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B is also necessary."