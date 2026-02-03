World Cancer Day 2026: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Fought Cancer And Emerged Stronger

Here are inspiring stories of 7 Bollywood celebrities who fought with cancer, overcame the disease, and now are inspiring millions of people with their strength and bravery.

World Cancer Day 2026 is here some of the Bollywood stories have been blessed with some of the most renowned stars and producers who have fought the terrible illness and have returned back stronger than ever after undergoing therapeutic treatments. It is not just that their expeditions focus on personal courage, but it inspires millions of people all across the entire world to resist hope. These are the 7 Bollywood actors who battled cancer and survived, with the strong desire to live.

Sonali Bendre

In 2018, Sonali Bendre, who is an actress shocked the audience when she declared having metastatic cancer. She chose to seek treatment in America, and she told the entire world about her experience under chemotherapy and recovery. Her openness helped in shattering the social stigma about cancer and today, she is cancer-free whose voice is being employed to convey that there is hope when the diagnosis is early and living with the cancer is a good thing to do.

Sanjay Dutt

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. In the year 2021 he stated that he did not have cancer, returned to work and his prolific film career that had become the spirit of push and persist even on the hardest of times.

Manisha Koirala

The Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala was struggling hard with the ovary cancer as she was diagnosed with the same in 2012. She went to another country in search of special treatment, she had a surgery and chemotherapy and returned back a winner. Manisha also wrote her experience in her memoir titled Healed about how cancer gave her New Life and is now the passionate crusader of cancer awareness and early screening.

Tahira Kashyap

The filmmaker, who is also the one who has written books and social media was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She chose to transform the entire episode of her mastectomy, treatment and recovery into the world and this is a step that tamed the discourse on the female health. Tahira is now a source of inspiration as she is creative and courageous.

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, who is a veteran actor and politician, experienced the diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2021. Her endurance of the treatment process through positive attitude, family support and medical attention has made her be healthy and active in society as a source of hope to many.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray, a Canadian-Indian actress and model, has been fighting multiple myeloma since 2009. Lisa later 2010 stated that she was cancer-free following a stem cell transplant and a series of treatments. She has since been in a position to candidly talk about her experience and create awareness about cancer and mental health, and holistic health on her platform.

Anurag Basu

It was the health point matter of a great filmmaker, Anurag Basu, who was found to have a kind of blood cancer, which is known as acute promyelocytic leukaemia.

Overall, celebrities share their miseries and success not only making the disease more familiar but also encouraging millions of people to be more concerned with their health, timely check-ups and support one another. Their experiences continue to be an excellent testament to perseverance and hope.