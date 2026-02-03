World Cancer Day 2026: 5 Often Ignored Signs of Lung Cancer That Show Up In Eyes

Lung Cancer Symptoms: Cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths globally, and of the top 3 most deadly cancers in the world, lung cancer ranks #1. While most people understand persistent cough and chest pain are the only significant signs of lung cancer, the reality is different. The onset of lung cancer cancer show up in eyes too! Let's take a close look at some of the warning signs of lung cancer that can show up in your eyes.

Lung Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Lung cancer not only leads to persistent cough and chest pain, here is a list of eye-related signs that your body may send when you are suffering from lung cancer:

Yellowish Eyes (Jaundice)

The eyes may turn yellow when the lungs are in the grip of cancer cells. Even though jaundice is a sign of liver cancer, experts say that this can indicate problems in the lungs as well.

Unusual Swelling Around The Eyes

Lung tumors can compress veins near the chest and neck, causing fluid buildup in the face and eyes. Puffy eyelids or dark circles that appear suddenly should not be ignored.

Bulging Eyes (Proptosis)

In rare cases, lung cancer can metastasize to the tissues around the eyes, causing protruding or bulging eyes. This is often accompanied by discomfort or vision changes.

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Drooping eyelids, also known as Ptosis, is another warning sign that may show up in your eyes. Experts say that lung cancer affects the nerves controlling the eye muscles - leading to drooping eyelids.

Dark Circles or Under-Eye Discoloration

Yes, you read that right! Not only stress, sleepless nights and excessive screentime leads to under eye discoloration or dark circles, experts say that lung cancer is also linked to reduced blood flow around the eyes - making it look darker than normal.

Lung Cancer: How Deadly Is It?

Cancer itself is deadly - the fatality rates linked to this disease is high. Therefore, apart from tracking the signs one should also be aware of the condition. Talking about its deadly nature, the World Health Organization (WHO) says - Lung cancer kills more people than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined, making it the #1 cause of cancer death globally. In 2020, it caused about 1.8 million deaths (about 18% of all cancer deaths).

