October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The most common cancer in women is breast cancer. Approximately 1 out of 8 women develop breast cancer, according to the Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). However, the risk of breast cancer can be avoided if proper preventive methods are taken.

When some breast cells begin to grow abnormally breast cancer occurs and it forms a lump. Through the lymphatic system and blood vessels, the cancer starts spreading to other parts of your body. According to the researchers, a certain environment, lifestyle and genetic factors increase the risk of breast cancer. However, to prevent breast cancer lifestyle factors can be modified. These are the lifestyle changes you can make to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Have a low-fat diet

The risk of breast cancer reduces if you opt for a diet which is low in fat. According to a noted study, breast cancer survivor who consumed a low-fat diet has a lower risk of breast cancer compared to women who ate their usual diet. However, the consumption of healthy fats can also reduce the risk of breast cancer because of the presence of omega-3 fatty acids.

Breastfeed

Yes, breastfeed as much as possible. If a mother breastfeeds for more than 1 year the breast cancer risk can be lowered. While breastfeeding the breast makes the milk all the time which restricts the breast cells’ ability to act abnormally. In fact, during breastfeeding, most women have fewer menstrual cycles which result in lower oestrogen levels and they are known to cause some types of breast cancers.

Quit smoking and drinking

Women can increase their risk of getting breast cancer if they start smoking at an early age. Many studies have found a link between breast cancer risk and smoking in pre-menopausal women. Even drinking alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer, especially those who drink daily.

Physical activity

Physical activity can reduce the risk of breast cancer and can also help you to maintain a healthy body and mind. According to a study, women who do brisk walking for 1 to 2 hours every week had a significant reduction in breast cancer risk by 18 per cent.