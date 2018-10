October is considered as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer happens mostly in women. However, it happens in men also. This month there will various campaign across the world to raise funds and to spread awareness. But as the common phrase say “Prevention is better than cure.” Thus, self-care is important to prevent breast cancer.

So, one should opt for breast self-exam, it is a screening technique that can be done at home to check for breast lumps. A breast self-exam can help screen for cysts, tumours, and other abnormalities in the breast.

Though, breast self-exam is considered to be less effective. However, breast self-exams help you familiarize yourself with the size, shape, and texture of your breasts. And this is important because it can help you determine if what you are feeling is abnormal or normal. Visit a doctor immediately if any time you feel an abnormality in your breast.

How to do a breast self-check?

Stand in front of a mirror and look at your breasts, keep your hands on your hips. Next, raise your arms high overhead and look properly, ensure to check your armpit too.

What should you be looking out for?

Any swelling, or dimpling of the skin, any changes in the contour, or changes in the nipples such as nipple inversion. A skin rash on or around your nipple. Any pain or discomfort in one breast, especially if it’s a new pain that lasts through your menstrual cycle.

How to look for lumps, then?

Lie down on your bed, so that your breast tissue can spread out evenly. Place your right arm behind your head, use your left hand and move your fingers around your right breast gently in small circular motions. Be sure you cover the entire breast area and armpit. Using the nipple as a cross divide the breast into four imaginary quadrants. Try to use medium, light, and firm pressures. Search for palpable, painless pea-sized lesions. To check a lump in the nipple, blood or for a non-milky discharge squeeze the nipple.

How often you should be doing this?

Usually, once a month is the standard. However, you can do it whenever possible because it only takes a few minutes.