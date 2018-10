Cancer is an uncontrolled growth of anomalous cells anywhere in the body. The growth of these uncharacteristic cells is termed as cancer which can penetrate into the normal body tissues and form lumps of malignant cells or masses of tissue called tumours. Cancer can start developing almost anywhere in the human body and when these cells grow old or damaged, they die and new cells take their place.

Life events also play a major role among women in the development of breast cancer, includes early menarche, delayed mother-hood after the age 30, infertility and also late menopause after age 55. All these factors intensify the woman’s lifetime exposure to oestrogen and progesterone leading to a high risk of breast cancer. Oral contraceptives which include both these hormones also develops a small menace among the young women today.

When younger women are diagnosed with breast cancer it is not only alarming but also emotionally traumatic for the patients. These young women are either single or have young children. It thus makes it emotionally difficult for them to ‘break the news’ to their family and friends. Doctors say that breast cancer cases are increasing in developing countries due to increase in life expectancy, increased urbanization and adoption of western lifestyles. In fact, due to lack of awareness, the majority of breast cancers are detected late in developing countries. However, Dr. Baswanthrao Malipatil, Consultant Medical Oncology, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield explained how we can reduce the risk of breast cancer.

How to reduce your risk of breast cancer?

Weight control: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. It’s easy to tune out because it gets said so often, but maintaining a healthy weight is an important goal for everyone. This is especially true if obesity occurs later in life, particularly after menopause.

Breastfeed: Breastfeeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the protective effect.

Keeping you fit: Be physically active. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, helps prevent breast cancer. Regular exercise can also go a long way in improving your body’s metabolism and controlling weight.

Healthy diet: Diet plays a very small but measurable role in breast cancer prevention. Dietary fats may increase your risk of developing breast cancer, and fruits, vegetables, and grains may help to reduce the risk. Embrace a diet high in vegetables and fruit and low in sugared drinks, refined carbohydrates and fatty foods. Eat lean protein such as fish or chicken breast and eat red meat in moderation, if at all.

Avoid alcohol: While moderate drinking can be good for the heart in older adults, even low levels of intake can increase the risk of breast cancer. However, if you choose to drink alcohol including beer, wine or liquor try to limit yourself to no more than one – two drink/week.