Breast cancer is one of the most hostile cancer among women leading to death. The risk of breast cancer doubles each decade after menopause, after which the surge slackens. However, the age doesn’t matter for a breast cancer. Survival rates of breast cancer have now improved worldwide, because of the advanced medical facilities and diagnosis at an early stage.

Every woman should be aware of the symptoms, as after puberty a woman breast consists of connective tissues, fats, thousands of lobules and ting glands that helps in producing milk for breastfeeding. These tiny cells or ducts carry the milk to the nipple. At times the cell growth rapidly multiplies resulting in breast cancer. In many women, it usually begins with the inner lining of milk ducts or the lobules that supply them with milk. From here it gradually starts spreading to other parts of the human body. In this regard, here Dr. Baswanthrao Malipatil, Consultant Medical Oncology, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield has explained about the warning signs of breast cancer.

Here are the 5 Warning signs of breast cancer:

Nipple retraction: When a nipple appears to turn inwards, it is a key sign of breast cancer which most women aren’t aware of. It is caused due to a tumour which is located in the centre of the breast, which shortens and pulls in the nipple involving the milk ducts.

A swollen lymph under your arm: Many people notice a lump in the armpit, but not around the breast, they ignore it thinking it’s non-cancerous. But it can be a sign of cancer which has spread to the lymph nodes, and at times it is spotted even before it appears on the breast.

Changes in breast sign: If there is a swelling or shrinking found in any one of the breasts, it is something to noted.

Thickening of the nipple: Any changes in the skin surrounding the nipple area, it could be either be thickening, puckering, dimpling or itching of the nipple which should never be ignored.

Presence of rashes: If rashes are found across both the breast, it shouldn’t be brushed away thinking it’s an allergy. Because it could also be a sign of inflammatory breast cancer.