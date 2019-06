On the eve of World Brain Tumour Day, we help you understand brain tumour and cerebral cancer better and figure out the difference between the two. © Shutterstock

According to a 2018 report by an Indian hospital (Narayana Superspeciality Hospital) 1 per cent of 3 lakh global cases of cancer are brain tumours. However, in India, 10 per cent of novel cancer cases could be brain tumours. Another Iran-based study elucidated that brain tumour accounts for around 88 per cent of all central nervous system tumours. These numbers are a call to action for sure and they need to be brought down. Awareness about brain tumour is a must in order tackle a potentially life-threatening disease like brain tumour. This is the aim behind celebrating World Brain Tumour Day every year. The day is observed annually on 8th of June.

Some estimates suggest that in majority of the cases brain cancer spreads from other parts of the body. Blood cell cancers like myeloma, leukaemia along with breast cancer, renal cancer and lung cancer are the types of cancer that can lead to the development of brain tumour. On the eve of World Brain Tumour Day, we help you understand brain tumour and cerebral cancer better and figure out the difference between the two.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BRAIN TUMOUR AND BRAIN CANCER

Generally, people tend to confuse brain tumour with brain cancer. Brain tumour can be malignant (cancerous) and benign (non-cancerous). Brain cancer, on the other hand refers to malignant tumours only. They spread throughout your body targeting the healthy cells. As World Brain Tumour Day approaches, we tell you everything you need to know about these two health conditions.

BRAIN TUMOUR

Brain tumour is the accumulation of abnormal cells inside your brain. How quickly the tumour is growing and where it is located can dictate how it will affect the functions of your nervous system. When a tumour forms inside your brain you will experience severe headache that stays for a longer duration, loss of balance, hearing problem, vision impairment and speech difficulties. If you witness any of these symptoms, you should consult your doctor. If you have a family history of brain tumours or have undergone any treatment that involves exposure to radiation, your risk of the condition goes up automatically.

Also, age can play a pivotal role in increasing your risk of developing brain tumour. In a study published in the journal Cancer Control, the researchers elucidated that elderly people are more likely to be diagnosed with brain tumour. Here, the culprit is their biological response to several therapies. However, the study authors noted that detailed clinical studies are required to back these findings.

Diagnosis of brain tumour

In case, you experience these symptoms, your doctor may perform a neurological exam to test your vision, hearing ability, balance, coordination and strength and reflexes. The imaging tests to diagnose the onset of brain tumour include MRI scan, CT scan or PET scan can be used .

Treatment of brain tumour

Your doctor may resort to chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, radiation therapy and radio surgery to treat your condition. However, the treatment options depend on the size of your tumour, its type, location and overall well-being. If these methods don’t provide positive results and your brain tumour is placed in an area that can be operated easily, then your surgeon will perform a surgery to remove it.

BRAIN CANCER

Brain cancer is a condition where cells inside your brain multiply abnormally and lead to the formation of tumours. These tumours grow rapidly and interrupt your bodily functions. This is a life-threatening condition. As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, there is less than one per cent chance that a healthy individual will develop malignant brain tumour in his lifetime. Experts are yet to identify the exact cause of brain cancer. However, family history and exposure to radiation are the two prominent culprits that up your risk of developing brain cancer. Apart from this, cancer in other parts of your body can also increase your chance of this condition.

In case you are suffering from brain cancer, you will experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, muscle jerking, drowsiness, seizures, lack of balance. However, these symptoms can occur due to other health conditions as well. So, you should seek medical assistance to rule out the possibility of brain cancer.

Diagnosis of brain cancer

Diagnosing brain cancer involves similar tools used for detecting brain tumour. Your doctor can opt for lumbar puncture to confirm the diagnosis. This process is also known as spinal tap. In this process, your doctor will insert a needle in between two lumbar bones (vertebrae) to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid. This fluid surrounds your brain and spinal cord to safeguard them from injury. A brain biopsy also helps in the diagnosis of this condition. In this method, your doctor removes a small amount of tumour to figure out if your tumour is malignant or benign.

Treatment of brain tumour

The treatment option depends on the type of brain cancer you are suffering from. The remedial measures are different from primary brain cancer (cancer that originates inside your brain) and secondary brain cancer (where the cancer originates from another part of your body and affects your brain).

Surgical removal of the tumour is the most common treatment option. However, if the tumour is located in an area that is inaccessible, then your doctor may resort to other methods. He may recommend drugs like procarbazine, lomustine and vincristine as part of the treatment regimen. If these medications don’t improve your condition, you may have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation therapy. After the treatment, you may need physical therapy and speech therapy to help you with difficulties in speech and balance.