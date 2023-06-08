World Brain Tumour Day: Early Diagnosis And Treatment Can Save Your Life

Brain tumour is a deadly disease which, if treated on time can save millions of lives. On World Brain Tumour Day, let us find out what changes an early treatment can bring.

Every year on 8th of June, we observe World Brain Tumour Day. This day is observed especially to spread awareness regarding this deadly disease and its symptoms, to tell people to get diagnosed and treated early. timely treatment can prevent any kind of complication and may also result in prevention. On this day, the entire world conducts activities and campaigns to spread knowledge regarding the disease. Let us get back to basics, what is brain tumour?

When there is an abnormal growth of cells within the brain, a tumour may form. The mass of cells may multiple and divide further and very fast to form a tumour in the brain tissue. The effects of this tumour can be very different for each person. It all depends on the characteristics of the tumour that has formed or it can depend on other individual factors also. But, a tumour left unchecked is very dangerous and could turn fatal. This is when we remind people to get checked. There are various stages of signs and symptoms that may show up and recognizing these signs is important to get timely treatment. Brain tumor can impact the brain function. But the extent of tis impact defends of the areas it affects and the rate of growth of the tumour.

Early Diagnosis And Treatment Can Save Your Life!

Treatments of brain tumour aims at removing, shrinking or stopping the growth of the tumour through different therapies. This can save you or your loved one.

Symptom Management: Aside from the growing size of the tumour, it also causes other symptoms like headaches, cognitive changes, seizures, sensory disturbances and balance problems. Prompt treatment can alleviate these symptoms and improve the patient's quality of life.

Tumour Growth Control:Brain tumour grows in size very fast. Once the cells start multiplying, it is unstoppable. The size of the tumour can increase the pressure on the skull. There are treatments which can stop the growth of the tumour like, radiation therapy or surgery or chemotherapy. These therapies aim to either remove the tumour or shrink it. Either way, they can stop its growth and prevent complications.

Improved Prognosis: The prognosis of brain tumour depends of a couple of factors. Firstly, the type, secondly, the stage and lastly, the location. The outcomes are better if the detection is early. This could ensure better treatment. In case, it is delayed, the treatment and removal of the tumour may be more difficult and challenging. It may impact the prognosis.

Prevention of Neurological Damage: A tumour growing inside the brain also exerts a lot of pressure on the tissues surrounding the brain. This can lead to neurological deficits. If this is not treated at the right time, it can cause permanent brain damage. It can damage critical structures of the brain, result in long-term functional impairments like paralysis, cognitive decline or difficulties in speech.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

