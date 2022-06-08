- Health A-Z
A brain tumour is a word that terrifies most people but not necessarily all brain tumours are harmful. Most tumours typically present with either symptom of raised pressure in the brain (headache and vomiting) or epileptic fits. So any headache which is persistent and associated with vomits, seizures or any weakness in one part of the body should not be ignored and investigated further. In addition, some tumours may present with either weakness in the limbs or vision loss or hearing loss, depending on their location. A contrast MRI of the Brain is the mainstay of the diagnosis. However, some patients may need additional tests like a PET scan or an angiogram. Brain tumours are malignant (cancerous) and benign (non-cancerous). Let's understand the difference between them by Dr Sandeep Vaishya, HOD & Executive Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
Malignant tumours are perhaps more common than benign. For example, glioblastoma multiforme (grade IV tumour) is the most typical brain tumour and one of the most malignant tumours in the body, with average survival being 1-2 years.
Suppose a person has any abnormal symptoms as mentioned above. In that case, he should consult a neurosurgeon to rule out a tumour because if the tumours can be picked early, they can be treated better and have a better prognosis.
Benign tumours almost always arise outside the brain and only compress on the brain tissue. If obliterated, benign tumours don't come back but still require a long term follow-up to rule out a recurrence. But if any tumour is left, it needs a close follow-up, and many of them will require Stereotactic Radiosurgery to control the tumour. And suppose benign tumours are harvested early when they are still small. Then, many of them can avoid surgery and be treated by stereotactic radiosurgery, a single-day treatment. Examples of common benign tumours are pituitary, meningioma, acoustic, and craniopharyngiomas.
