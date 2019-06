On this World Brain Tumour Day, we give you a low-down on various factors that can up your chance of getting this condition. © Shutterstock

The German Brain Tumour Association (GBTA) announced 8th June as the annual World Brain Tumour Day way back in 2000. Since then, the day is celebrated every year globally as a tribute to brain tumour patients and their families. Various campaigns and events are organised all over the the world. Notably, GBTA is a non-profit organisation that offers the essential information and support to brain tumour patients. It aims to spread awareness about this deadly condition to ensure early diagnosis. Detecting brain tumour at its initial stage is essential to improve treatment outcome.

To diagnose a disease on time we need to keep monitoring different health parameters from time to time. The same rule applies in case of brain tumour too. However, the frequency of monitoring will vary, depending upon the risk factors you are exposed to.

On this World Brain Tumour Day, we give you a low-down on various factors that can up your chance of getting this condition. Arm yourself up against it with the right information and take action on time. Let this be our pledge on World Brain Tumour Day 2019.

WHAT IS BRAIN TUMOR?

Before diving deep into the risk factors of brain tumour, here is a bird’s eye view on what the condition is. Brain tumours refer to a group of abnormal cells inside your brain. These tumours can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). When these tumours start to grow inside your brain, they can damage this organ and be fatal too. This is because their development increases pressure inside your skull. Brain tumours can be further characterised into two categories: Primary and secondary.

Primary brain tumour: This type of tumour develops inside your brain and is usually non-cancerous.

Secondary brain tumour: Secondary brain tumour can originate in any part of your body and then spread to your brain. For example, a cancerous cell from your lung spreads into your brain. It is also known as the metastatic brain tumour.

Doctors categorise secondary brain tumour in 4 grades. These grades are identified on the basis of how the cells will look under a microscope.

Grade I : Here, the tissue is benign. They grow gradually and act like normal cells.

: Here, the tissue is benign. They grow gradually and act like normal cells. Grade II : In this grade, the tissue turns malignant. It is less like to spread uncontrollably but might come back even after treatment.

: In this grade, the tissue turns malignant. It is less like to spread uncontrollably but might come back even after treatment. Grade III : These tumours can grow at a rapid pace inside your brain.

: These tumours can grow at a rapid pace inside your brain. Grade IV: In this grade, the cells in the tumour multiply actively. Also, the tumour has blood vessel growth and areas of dead tissue.

RISK FACTORS OF PRIMARY BRAIN TUMOUR

As already mentioned, primary brain tumours are those that originate in your brain. The common types of primary brain tumour are gliomas and meningiomas. Gilomas form in your brain and spinal cord. Meningiomas originate from the membranes that surround your spinal cord and brain. Usually, the cause of primary brain tumour is hard to identify. However, scientists have identified a few factors that can up your risk of developing these tumours.

Radiation exposure

People who have undergone radiation therapy for cancer are more likely to develop primary brain tumour. In a study published in the journal Neuro-Oncology, the researchers revealed that moderate to high dose of ionizing radiation can cause development of brain and central nervous system tumours.

Family history

If anyone in your family has a history of brain tumours, then you are at an increased risk of developing this life-threatening condition. According to a study that featured in the American Academy of Neurology, people with a family history of malignant brain tumours are more likely to develop similar tumours than those with no such family medical history. The study accounted for around 1,401 cases of primary brain tumours.

RISK FACTORS OF SECONDARY BRAIN TUMOUR

Secondary brain tumours generally affect those who have a history of any other cancer. However, in rare cases, a metastatic brain tumour could be the first sign of cancer that originated in other parts of the body. Several estimates suggest that secondary brain tumours are more common in adults than primary brain tumours. The common types of cancer that can spread to your brain are breast cancer, kidney cancer, colon cancer and lung cancer.

Smoking

Smoking can take a toll on your respiratory organs and it can also be the culprit behind kidney cancer. In a study published in the Journal of Nephrology and Renovascular Disease, the researchers revealed that cigarette smoking is one of the prominent risk factors for the development of renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is one of the common conditions that can lead to brain tumour.

Excessive body weight

Overweight and obese women are more at risk of developing breast cancer as compared to their healthy peers. This cancer can be one of the primary culprits behind brain tumour. In a study that featured in the journal Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, it was noted that breast cancer is the leading type of cancer among females and obesity is the main culprit behind it, especially in pre and postmenopausal women.

Air pollution

You have very less control over air pollution. However, long-term exposure to contaminated air can lead to severe respiratory ailments. In some cases, exposure to air pollution can result in lung cancer too, a condition that can be responsible for brain tumour. The toxins present in the air can lead to uncontrollable growth of cells inside your lungs which can affect your overall health. Several estimates suggest that in 40 per cent of the lung cancer cases, a patient experiences metastasis (spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body including the brain).