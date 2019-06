World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated worldwide on 8th June every year. An NGO named German Brain Tumour Association started this global campaign way back in the year 2000 with the intention of spreading awareness about brain tumour and other associated disorders. Educating people about any potentially life-threatening is a must to bring down its incidences. The observance of World Brain Tumour Day every year is expected to accomplish this mission.

Brain tumour occurs when your brain cells start growing abnormally, accumulate, and affect the functions of your nervous system. A brain tumor can originate in brain and the surrounding tissues including meninges, cranial nerves, pituitary gland or pineal gland as well. It occurs due to mutations in the DNA of normal cells. Brain tumour can be malignant (cancerous) or benign. In both the cases, it can be fatal. However, Your death risk increases if you don’t access treatment on time and symptom spotting is the pre-requisite for this. On this World Brain Tumour Day, we guide you through the prominent and the apparently innocuous symptoms of this nervous system ailment.

Consistent headache

Though common, headache is the most confusing symptom of brain tumour. This is because it can be triggered by migraine or stress as well. So, even doctors find it difficult to figure out if brain tumour is the culprit behind your headache. But what is the differentiator then? The regularity and duration. Catch the pattern. If it occurs every day and refuses to go then there is reason to worry. A headache driven by brain tumour worsens with time and may trouble you every morning when you get up in the morning. This is because your skull pressure is very high in the morning as you have spent hours lying on bed.

The nature of pain, however, doesn’t vary with the tumour. Headache is an otherwise innocuous body signal that we tend to ignore. On this World Brain Tumour Day, make a promise to yourself: You will visit a neurologist if you experience pain in the head that doesn’t respond to any medicine.

Seizure

This is a prominent symptom. Brain tumour pushes the nerve cells in your brain creating irritation. This can interfere with the electrical signals that the brain sends through neural pathways and result in the uncontrolled neuron fire (seizure). An episode of seizure may be characterized by whole-body convulsions, jerking or flexing in one limb or one part of your face. Most of the people with brain tumour experience at least one seizure. However, it is could signal other ailments too. So check with your doctor for sure.

Unnoticeable vision impairment

Brain tumour may affect your peripheral vision. However, it becomes difficult for anyone to spot this alteration in sight until he or she stumbles upon things on one particular side repeatedly. Even if you notice it, you won’t associate it with brain tumour for sure. Altered peripheral vision may signal abnormal growth of cells in your pituitary gland. It is located inside a bony structure at the base of the brain. A pituitary tumour compresses certain areas of optic nerves.

Lack of body balance

Cerebellum is the area of the brain responsible for motor functions like balance and coordination. A tumour over there can make it diffiucult for you to walk, especially when it is dark or the light is low.

Hearing loss or ringing ears

The temporal lobe, a brain structure, helps you process sound and comprehend language. So, don’t take it lightly if you experience hearing loss hearing loss and a ringing sensation in your ears. Consult a neurologist for sure.

Personality changes or mood swings

An unnecessary growth in your brain can be the culprit behind your unexplained mood swings. You may start getting irritated easily or become passive. Also, you may be happy this moment one moment and extremely stressed at the other. You will experience these symptoms if the tumour is in the frontal lobe of your brain. Though these signs can come up in the starting phase, you may experience them post chemotherapy and other cancer treatments as well. Apart from brain tumour, personality changes and mood swings are also common signs of mental disorder, substance abuse, and other conditions involving the brain.

Memory loss and confusion

If your brain tumour is in the frontal or parietal lobe, it can potentially affect your reasoning and decision-making skills. Additionally, you may experience memory and concentration problems as well as confusion. Multitasking and planning are important functions that can be affected. These symptoms can manifest as the side effect of chemotherapy, radiation, or other cancer treatments. Fatigue can aggravate them as well. Apart from brain tumour, various other factors like of vitamin deficiency, certain medications, or psychological disorders, etc. trigger these symptoms.

Fatigue and nausea

A persistent feeling of being tired is what is known as fatigue. The feeling of being tored or exhausted is constant if you are suffering from brain tumour. Additionally, vomiting is quite common during brain tumour. This may cause dehydration if you do not opt for enough fluids. Dehydration can cause a change in your body’s electrolyte levels, which are important in controlling fluid balance. This can make you feel tired.

Weakness and numbness

If you are suffering from brain tumour, you may feel weak all the time. You may also experience numbness or tingling of the hands and feet. This tends to happen on only one side of the body. Apart from brain tumour, conditions like multiple sclerosis, diabetic neuropathy, and anaemia and thyroid disorder can also cause these symptoms.

Speech issues

If you slur or stutter, it may signal a tumour in your frontal or temporal lobes of the brain. You have two speech centres in the brain. In case of an unwanted growth in the brain, both may be affected.