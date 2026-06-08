World Brain Tumour Day 2026: When headache is more than stress, warning signs of brain tumours you should never ignore

Persistent headaches, vision changes, seizures, and memory issues may signal a brain tumour. Know the early warning signs that should not be ignored.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 8, 2026 2:36 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj

World Brain Tumour Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Many people realize that they have a brain tumour when they experience intense headaches, seizures or abrupt neurological symptoms. In many situations, though, the subtle signs of early warning may be overlooked, experts say. Patients are being urged to listen to their neurologists on World brain tumour Day 2026, which looks to early signs and symptoms that last weeks or months, as prompt diagnosis enhances treatments.

These factors, such as lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, and long hours to work cause headaches in many people. Most headaches are not serious, but if a headache presents as persistent, worsening or unusual, it is not something that should be ignored. Neurologists say sometimes the symptoms of brain tumours come much gradually making it hard to identify at the early stages.

Persistent headaches that keep getting worse

According to Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Neurologist, Migraine specialist, Delhi, Aakash Hospital, "Headaches that are increasing in frequency or severity over time is one of the most common symptoms of a brain tumour. Headaches can become more intense in the morning, during coughing, sneezing or while moving your body position. Performative headaches are different from normal stress headaches and will likely not subside with normal remedies."

Changes in vision

A progressive increase in ICP due to a developing tumour, can sometimes cause blurred or double vision or be associated with unexplained loss of vision. Some may experience a problem focusing and others may experience mild flashes of vision.

Unexplained nausea and vomiting

Repeated nausea or vomiting, particularly in the morning, but not for any stomach upset, may be another red flag. Many conditions can cause these symptoms, and anyone with chronic episodes should see a doctor.

Memory and personality changes

Brain tumours can occur in various areas of the brain and affect memory, concentration, behaviour and mood. Early signs of change may be noticed by family members as a strange forgetfulness, confusion, irritability, or personality changes; a person might not be aware of these changes until much later.

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Difficulty speaking or understanding

Some tumours may interfere with language centres in the brain. Individuals might find their words are missing from speech, might not be understanding other people's speech, or experience changes in their speech patterns.

Seizures without a previous history

Any first episode, when an adult, should be thoroughly worked up. Sometimes people have an apparent uncomplicated childhood and seizures are the first sign of a brain tumour, say neurologists.

When should you seek medical attention?

They warn that it doesn't necessarily indicate the presence of a brain tumour if someone experiences one of these symptoms. There are several signs that could be associated with conditions that are not as serious. But if a symptom continues, gets worse or develops along with others, it should not be overlooked.

To promote timely medical advice and listen to the body, doctors in the wake of World Brain Tumour Day, highlight the importance of early intervention and medical advice. When symptoms are identified early this can help determine the cause of the symptoms and if the child has a brain tumour, the earlier the treatment starts the greater the chance of successfully managing and treating this condition.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you experience persistent headaches, vision changes, seizures, or any concerning neurological symptoms, consult a qualified healthcare professional promptly for evaluation.