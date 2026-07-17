World Brain Day: The human brain is built to age - Here's how to keep it healthy after 50

World Brain Day: Our brain starts ageing even before we turn 50, here are some tips to keep it healthy as we age.

Medically Verified By: Dr Manoj Khanal

Healthy brain ageing is not about avoiding every memory lapse it is about building daily habits that help keep the mind active, sharp, and resilient. After the age of 50, simple lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, quality sleep, stress management, and staying socially connected can make a significant difference. As shared by the doctor, these small yet consistent habits can support cognitive health and lower the risk of age-related brain decline.

Tips To Keep Your Brain Healthy After 50

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Manoj Khanal, Director, Neurology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explained the seven most important things that can help keep your brain healthy after 50 years, do the following steps:

Physical Activity

Regular exercise to increase blood flow to brain and stimulate neuronal growth protein. Brisk walking for 30 minutes 5 days a week is effective in reducing risk of dementia

Brain Exercises

Keep brain young; learn a new language; playing an instrument; solve puzzles; creates neuronal connections which improves memory

Balanced Nutritious Diet

Balanced diet includes green leafy vegetables; berries; fish; olive oil in your diet (MIND diet). Avoid sweets; fried foods; to prevent inflammation in brain

Sleep Hygiene

7-8 hours good quality deep sleep per day. Good sleep and a positive attitude keeps the brain true biological health 8 years younger

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Stress Management

Avoid stress as far as possible to reduce brain inflammation and reduce cortisol

Social Interactions

Spend quality time with family; friends. Social interactions and meaningful relationships keep mentally active and prevent cognitive decline due to depression and loneliness.

Keep A Close Check On Vitals

Last but not the least, get proper Treatment for Diabetes; hypertension; bad cholesterol and other chronic conditions which can lead to disability and poor quality of life.

Disclaimer: As discussed, human brain is designed to age with the biological clock of the body, but keeping a close check on the above mentioned symptoms of degrading brain health and by following the tips mentioned below them, can help keep the organ safe and protected.

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