World Brain Day is a global campaign celebrated across the world on 22nd July. Initiated by the World Federation of Neurology, this day aims at raising awareness about different diseases, conditions, lifestyle habits etc. that can disrupt your brain function and lead to different types of neurological conditions. As we celebrate World Brain Day today, we take you through a few brain disorders that you have hardly heard of.

Your brain controls your entire body. Along with the spinal cord and a large network of nerves and neurons, it is a part of the nervous system, which controls each and every function of the human body. If there is any kind of trauma to the brain, it can affect the whole body. It can affect memory, sensation and even bring about changes in personality. The World Brain Day is celebrated to help people understand the functioning of the brain in a much better way and make them aware of certain cerebral diseases and conditions.

There are many brain disorders that can have an impact on your life. Some are common and we hear about them every other day. Most of these disorders are related to old age and some result from severe injuries. However, there are certain conditions that are so rare that even doctors might have never encountered one of them in their entire career. And, if someone told you about them, you will, most likely, react with disbelief. Almost all such disorders are caused by an injury, tumours or some neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

When the brain is working fine, we don’t even acknowledge its presence. But any small irregularity can throw life out of gear. At times, certain disorders can cause bizarre situations. On this World Brain Day, let us take a broader look at some of those not-so-common cerebral disorders and their treatment options.

Capgras delusion

This disorder is named after Joseph Capgras, a French psychiatrist. He was fascinated by the illusion of doubles. In this disorder, patients are convinced that a loved one has been replaced by an imposter, robots or aliens. They also suspect that these imposters are planning to harm them. This is a relatively rare disorder. Patients of paranoid schizophrenia, epilepsy and dementia may suffer from this disorder. In rare cases, a brain injury that causes cerebral lesions can also cause Capgras syndrome. This is common when the injury is in the back of the right hemisphere, where our brains process facial recognition. It is also more common in women than men.

There is no prescribed treatment for people with this disorder. But treatment can help with the symptoms. But, electroconvulsive therapy (in which doctors pass electrical shocks through the brain to induce a seizure) can help in the treatment of this condition. Medications like cholinesterase inhibitors can help. If it is due to schizophrenia, antipsychotics and therapy will work and if the cause is injury, a surgery can be done to remove brain lesions. If you are a caregiver for such a patient, create a positive, welcoming environment where he or she feels safe.

Reduplicative Amnesia

This condition is similar to Capgras delusion. But here patients believe that instead of people, places have been duplicated. They are often convinced that one location can exist in two places simultaneously. Though rare, it may be seen in patients with tumours, dementia, brain injury or other psychiatric disorders. Medication used is certain psychiatric conditions can help here.

Cotard’s syndrome

This makes people believe that they are dead. Sometimes, they also think they are immortal. Patients become depressed and were unable to feel pleasure. They also slept and ate less and exhibited feelings of worthlessness. They often neglect their personal hygiene and physical health.

People with psychosis, neurological illness, mental illness, clinical depression and brain tumour may develop this condition. It is often associated with lesions in the parietal lobe.

Treatment for the condition can include anti-depressant, mood stabilisers or anti-psychotic drugs. Electroconvulsive therapy can also help.

Alien hand syndrome

Here, patients are convinced that their hands don’t belong to them. This is a rare neurological disorder which is characterized by uncontrollable limbs movements. This makes them believe that the offending limb does not belong to them. Sufferers sometimes report that the ‘alien’ limb tried to choke either themselves or others, ripped clothes and scratched till blood oozed out.

This is an extremely rare disorder. Alzheimer’s patients may also develop this condition. Cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, stroke, trauma, tumour and brain aneurysms can also cause it.

There is no known cure for this condition. But keeping the limb busy can help. Muscle control therapies like botulinum toxin (Botox) and neuromuscular blocking agents can also help.

Dissociative Identity Disorder

Dissociative Identity Disorder is also known as the Multiple Personality Disorder. Here, a person can have more than one identity. They can remain in one identity for hours or years. But they can also switch identities at any time without warning. They never admit that they have a problem.

Getting patients admitted to a psychiatric institution is often the only way out here. Otherwise, medications used in depression, severe anxiety, anger and impulse-control problems can help. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), psychotherapy and even hypnotism may work here.

Astasia-Abasia

In this disorder, patients are always on the verge of falling. This is also known as Blocq’s Disease. A patient is unable to walk properly and may appear drunk. But, they always catch themselves at the last moment before falling. Also, they only fall when there is no risk of injury. This condition is often a reaction to stress. It could also be duet to basal ganglia dysfunction and dopamine deficiency.

Treatment options can include psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy. Leg braces and in-shoe splints can help in maintaining proper foot alignment for standing and walking. If you are a caregiver, try to create a calm and conducive environment for such a patient.