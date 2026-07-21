World Brain Day 2026: Your 20s are the best time to invest in brain health, doctor shares small habits with lifelong benefits

Your 20s shape your brain's future. Ahead ofWorld Brain Day 2026, an expert reveal simple daily habits that strengthen memory, focus and long-term cognitive health.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

World Brain Day.

Most people have a perception of brain health as being synonymous with memory loss and old age. But the experts say that the foundation of a healthy brain is established much earlier in your 20s. Ahead of World Brain Day which falls on July 22 healthcare professionals are reminding young adults to practice simple lifestyle practices that can help keep their brain healthy and minimize the risk of neurological diseases later in life.

The Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention and care 2024 estimates that about 45 per cent of all dementia cases around the world could potentially be delayed or prevented through tackling modifiable risk factors across the lifespan. Dr. Rahul Sharma, Consultant Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital Amritsar also said that the period of 20s is an important window for promoting longevity in the brain and that brain-protective strategies should be implemented during childhood and kept up through adulthood.

The importance of the brain in your 20's

The brain does not fully mature until the mid to late 20s. Neutral connections involved in decision making, memory, emotional functioning and learning are still developing during this period. The behaviours developed in these years have a profound impact on future brain function. "Your twenties are an investment time for your brain, and what you do now can impact cognitive health in the long-term," says Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi.

Small habits with lifelong benefits

Here are six simple yet effective daily habits that have lifelong benefits for brain health as per Dr. Sharma:

Prioritise quality sleep: Without sleep, memory consolidation and the elimination of toxic wastes from the brain cannot be supported. Adults need 7-9 hours of continuous sleep each night. Stay physically active: Physical activity improves blood flow to the brain and releases chemicals that can help the brain cells grow. The recommended amount of moderate physical activity is 150 minutes per week. Feed your brain: Fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish and healthy fats have anti-inflammatory properties and promote brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and B vitamins have a special significance for brain health. Challenge your mind: New neural pathways form and cognitive reserve is strengthened through learning a new language, reading, solving puzzles or acquiring a new skill. Manage stress: Long term stress may make it difficult to concentrate and to remember things. Mindfulness, meditation, yoga and spending time in the fresh air helps to regulate stress hormones. Stay socially connected: High-quality social connections have been shown to have a positive effect both on brain function and the risk of cognitive decline. Appropriate verbalizations and social interaction activate various regions of the brain.

Protecting the brain starts early

The Lancet report highlighted a number of risk factors for dementia that are modifiable, such as physical inactivity, smoking, obesity, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure and social isolation. Early life interventions can make a big difference in the brain health outcomes later in life.

This World Brain Day, healthcare professionals have one solution to offer: Don't wait until middle age to think about your brain. But the little decisions you make in your twenties whether it's exercising regularly, getting a good night's sleep, keeping stress at bay or keeping your mind active can be major investments in lifelong brain health and healthy ageing.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance on brain health and lifestyle choices.