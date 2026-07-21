World Brain Day 2026: Brain disorders rising rapidly in India, experts reveal warning signs you should never ignore

Brain diseases are increasing across India. Know the early symptoms experts say should not be ignored and why timely diagnosis can help prevent serious complications.

Brain disorders rising rapidly in India (Image AI Generated)

World Brain Day is celebrated each year on July 22 to promote awareness of brain health and brain diseases. This year's message is especially important for India, where neurological diseases are increasing rapidly while access to specialist care remains limited.

The World Health Organization (WHO)Global Status Report on Neurological Disorders 2025 estimates that over 40% of the global population is currently affected by a neurological disorder. The report further notes that India has almost 80 times fewer neurologists than people in high-income countries, which makes timely diagnosis and treatment difficult for many.

Brain disorders are becoming a major health challenge

The ageing population, high levels of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and poor lifestyles are causing neurological disorders like stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dementia and multiple sclerosis to be growing, experts say.

Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director and Head of Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, says neurological diseases are no longer limited to older adults. He notes that stroke is increasingly affecting people in their 30s and 40s due to uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, chronic stress, lack of physical activity and poor sleep.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm or leg

Problems in speech and language development.

Sudden change in or loss of vision or blurred vision

Severe, unexplained headache, unsteadiness, dizziness or trouble walking

Shaking or tightness of body muscles

Dementia or confusion that gets worse over time

Healthy lifestyle can protect your brain

Numerous neurological diseases have similar risk factors as heart disease, said doctors. According to Dr. Rajas Deshpande, Consultant and Head of Neurology at Jupiter Hospital, controlling high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking and physical inactivity can lower the risk of stroke and vascular dementia.

The American Heart Association (AHA) and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advise regular exercise, a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, managing stress and avoiding tobacco to help maintain long-term brain health.

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Brain health also affects sexual and reproductive wellbeing

The brain is responsible for far more than memory and movement, experts say. Dr. Vineet Malhotra, HOD, Urology at VNA Hospital, says that healthy communication between brain, spinal cord, nerves, blood vessels and hormones is important for healthy sex function in men. Neurological diseases like stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and diabetic nerve damage may play a role in erectile dysfunction, low libido and other sexual health issues.

Technology can improve access to neurological care

Dr. Neha Kapoor, Associate Director and Head of Neurology at Asian Hospitalsays that the future of diagnosis and follow-up treatment may be enhanced by innovations like artificial intelligence, neuro-imaging, tele-neurology and digital health platforms. But she adds that the technologies should be mainstreamed in the public healthcare system in India, for people who don't live in major cities can also enjoy the benefits.

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