The brain is the most vital organ in your body. Any damage to it can disrupt your thoughts, memory, sensation, etc. Unfortunately, this is also the organ that we think the least about. Today is World Brain Day. The aim of this day is to increase public awareness and promote advocacy related to brain health. Every year, since 2014, organisations and countries across the world observe this day with events and programmes dedicated to this purpose. World Brain Day 2020 is a joint collaboration between the World Federation of Neurology and the International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society. Also Read - World Brain Day 2020: Types and symptoms of brain disorders

It is essential that we take care of our brain. Every day, many of you may be unknowingly harming your brain in some way or the other. There are many activities and habits that you need to avoid to preserve your brain health. Today, on the occasion of World Health Day, we reveal a few things that can harm your brain health. Also Read - World Brain Day 2020: Know all about early onset Parkinson’s disease

Sleep deprivation

If you don’t get enough sleep, you run the risk of many ailments. But its effect on your brain is more pronounced. Lack of sleep affects the hippocampus, which can lead to memory problems. When you sleep, your brain gets a chance to rest too. It can purify itself of toxins only when you are in deep sleep. This helps the cells to rejuvenate. Many studies have shown that lack of sleep may be a cause of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. So it is essential that you get at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Also Read - World Brain Day 2020: Step-by-step guide on how your brain functions

Loneliness

You must have noticed that when you have people around you, you are more happy and productive. Human beings are social animals. Social interactions stimulate the mind and keep you alert and happy. Lack of companionship and isolation can make you depressed and anxious. Loneliness can increase your risk of cognitive decline and dementia. So, you need to socialize more to preserve your brain health.

A sedentary lifestyle

Lack of exercise is one of the main reasons behind diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. It can also give you dementia. You don’t have to visit the gym to get the benefits of exercise. Just go for a 30 minute brisk walk every day, take the stairs instead of the elevator, do a few free-hand exercises in the house. It will help.

Smoking

Smoking is bad for your health. Everybody knows that. But did you know that it can actually shrink your brain? Lighting up can also affect your memory and significantly increase your risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. Nicotine is not good for your brain. So stop smoking immediately.

Sleeping with your head covered

Sleeping with the blanket pulled over your head may give you a sense of security. In winters, it may make you feel all warm and cuddly. But this habit is bad for your brain. It can reduce your oxygen level because you may be inhaling more carbon dioxide. Oxygen deprivation can lead to brain damage by killing your brain cells.