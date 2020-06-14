Your decision to donate your blood can save a life. Doctors say everyone should donate blood at least once in their lifetime. Every year since 2004 the World Health Organization (WHO) has been observing June 14 as World Blood Donor Day in order to thank all voluntary and unpaid blood donors who have been regularly donating blood and contributing to blood supply for thousands of people in need. This year’s theme for World Blood Donor Day is “Safe blood saves lives” which gives out the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place.” This indicates that the efficacy of medical care is not possible without sufficient blood supply. Today