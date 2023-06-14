World Blood Donor Day 2023: Importance Of Implementing ELISA And NAT Testing For Blood Screening

The implementation of such testing technologies can effectively reduce the risk of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs).

On World Blood Donor Day 2023, experts highlight the need to ensure supply of safe and quality blood products to patients to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmissible infections.

The World Blood Donor Day 2023's theme 'Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often' holds tremendous relevance, especially for patients requiring life-long transfusion support.

Explaining the importance of blood and plasma donation, Dr. Kalpana Velaskar, Senior Consultant & Head Transfusion Medicine, NH SRCC Children's Hospital, says, "Even a single person's blood donation can make a large difference in the lives of individuals battling conditions like thalassemia, sickle cell disease, or certain types of cancer who depend on regular blood transfusions to sustain their health."

"By donating blood and blood products, we offer these patients a lifeline, replenishing their depleted supply of red blood cells, platelets, granulocytes, stem cells coagulation factors, etc. Moreover, plasma donations are crucial for patients who require specialized treatments like immunoglobulin therapies. Sharing life through regular blood and blood product donations not only provides tangible medical support but also instils hope, strength, and a sense of community in the needy individuals. Each selfless act of donation brings us closer to creating a healthier and more compassionate society, where the gift of life is shared freely and often," she adds.

ELISA, NAT can reduce risk of transfusion-transmissible infections

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2023, Dr Seema Sinha, HOD, Transfusion Medicine, Fortis Hospital Noida, wants to highlight the importance of implementing ELISA and NAT testing for blood screening.

She says, "By embracing the power of technology, we are strengthening the foundations of blood safety and empowering thalassemics and other patients in need with greater peace of mind. The current testing technique, known as the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and the nucleic acid test (NAT), presents a higher residual risk of infection transmission by lowering the window period. The implementation of such testing technologies can effectively reduce the risk of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs)."

"Access to safe and quality blood products is a basic right of every patient. As the fight against TTIs is gaining momentum across the country, ELISA and NAT act as valuable addition to screening that adds an extra layer of safety," Dr Seema adds.

