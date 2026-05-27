World Blood Cancer Day 2026: Why unusual bruising and constant fatigue shouldn’t be brushed aside

Ahead of World Blood Cancer Day 2026, experts raise awareness about unusual bruising, constant fatigue and frequent infections which are often ignored symptoms that may signal blood cancer. Read on...

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 27, 2026 2:38 PM IST

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An unexpected bruise that happens after bumping into a table might not be a concern. It is also easy to ignore the fatigue brought by a long work week but healthcare professionals caution that when unexplained bruising, persistent tiredness or frequent infections start to occur together that should never be overlooked.

Ahead of World Blood Cancer Day 2026 which annually falls on 28 May, medical experts raise awareness of early signs of blood cancers affecting the production and function of blood cells. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) lists some of the most common types of blood cancer which include leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. The cancers typically develop in the bone marrow or lymph glands and may disrupt blood production and immune function including the body's ability to fight infections, carry oxygen and control bleeding.

What causes bruises to be an early indicator?

Dr. Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson of Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital said that many patients often overlook bruising because they believe that it is due to weakness, ageing or accidental injuries.

"Some of the first symptoms of blood cancer may be bruising that occurs without any significant injury and that takes longer than normal to heal," He explained, "This happens because blood cancer may be caused by abnormal blood cells which may decrease the healthy platelets that cause blood clots." The doctor added that some individuals may also experience small red or purple blood spots on the skin, nosebleeds and bleeding gums.

Fatigue that does not improve with rest

Another overlooked symptom caused by cancer is fatigue which is different from normal exhaustion and may persist after getting a good night's sleep or rest. The NIH reports that blood cancer can also decrease the number of healthy red blood cells resulting in anaemia leading to weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness or pale skin in which regular activities suddenly become tiring.

Blood cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. On World Blood Cancer Day, let's spread awareness and encourage early detection because it can save lives.#worldbloodcancerday#bloodcancerday#bloodcancerawareness#UnitedByUnique#CancerAwarenesspic.twitter.com/OOf12fC6h4 Shalby Hospitals (@shalbyhospitals) May 28, 2025

Don't ignore frequent infections

Healthcare professionals also highlight that repeated infection is also sometimes indicative of underlying immune system issues. Blood cancer can cause low levels of white blood cells making it difficult for the body to defend itself against bacteria and viruses.

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According to the NIH symptoms such as persistent fever, recurrent infections, swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and unexplained weight loss are additional symptoms that may be signs of a serious illness which may need prompt medical attention.

Importance of early diagnosis

Dr. Kataria says that early diagnosis is vital for successful treatment. The oncologist notes that blood tests, bone marrow examination and imaging tests can identify abnormalities at an early stage before complications occur. He further added, "Individuals need to be aware of any changes that last for a long period of time and consult a doctor particularly in a case where there is no clear reason for the bruising, fatigue, fever or infections lasting for weeks." As World Blood Cancer Day 2026 approaches medical professionals stress that awareness can save lives which is why it is important to watch out for signs as symptoms that often seem insignificant at first are actually the early signs of a serious disease.

Disclaimer: This article is for awareness only and is not a medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, symptoms, screening, treatment or persistent health concerns.