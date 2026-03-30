World Bipolar Day 2026: 5 common bipolar disorder triggers

Bipolar disorder can be managed with the help of right support and lifestyle changes can allow affected individuals to live balanced and fullfilling lives.

World Bipolar Day 2026: Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric disorder that is marked by severe mood fluctuations characterised by emotional elevations such as mania or hypomania to depression. To create awareness about this mental health condition and stigma associated with the psychiatric disorder World Bipolar Day is celebrated annually on 30 March.

This auspicious occasion is observed on the birthday of the renowned artist Vincent van Gogh who is believed to have had bipolar disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlight that such mood changes may include sleep difficulties, energy, behavioural changes and the ability to perform everyday activities. The good news is that bipolar disorder can be treated but it is important to determine the triggers to prevent the episodes.

5 common bipolar disorder triggers

Sleep disturbance: Abnormal sleep rhythms or sleeping deprivation are among the most widespread triggers of bipolar disorder. Sleep alterations can have an impact on mood stability which in most cases can result in manic episodes or depressive episodes. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)notes the necessity of having a regular sleep routine as the key to staying mentally healthy. Stress and significant life transitions: Extensive stress due to work, relationship or significant life events can cause mood swings. Mental health experts note that sometimes positive transitions such as getting a job or relocation may interfere with emotional balance. Substance abuse: Alcohol and drug use may disrupt the function of the brain chemistry and drug effect increasing the likelihood of mood episodes. Healthcare professionals recommend that one should avoid using substances to maintain stability. Medication changes or non-adherence: Another reason that could trigger bipolar disorder is discontinuation of medication or changes in dosage without medical advice. Regular treatment is the key to effectively managing bipolar disorder. Seasonal variations: Shifts in seasons particularly changes in daylight exposure may affect mood patterns. Some individuals may experience depressive episodes during the winter or manic symptoms during the longer daylight time.

Managing bipolar disorder

Understanding personal triggers can help an individual to act proactively and manage mood patterns. The Cleveland Clinic states that tracking mood patterns and lifestyle habits can help determine what can cause mood changes.

Although some triggers are different in each individual Dr. Girishchandra B G, Medical Director and Senior Consultant, Maarga Mind Caresuggests, "Managing Bipolar Disorder requires a structured, long-term clinical approach. Adherence to prescribed mood stabilizers and other medications is essential to prevent relapses and stabilize mood fluctuations."

He further added, "Maintaining a consistent sleep cycle, reducing stress and avoiding substance use play a significant role in managing symptoms. Aditionally psychotherapeutic interventions, particularly cognitive behavioural therapy can help patients identify triggers, regulate emotions and strengthen coping mechanisms."

Bipolar disorder is a condition that can be managed where awareness and early intervention play a crucial role. On World Bipolar Day 2026 Dr. Girishchandra B G underlined the importance of recognizing triggers, reducing stigma and encouraging the need to have an open discussion about mental health.

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