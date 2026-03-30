World Bipolar Day 2026: 5 common bipolar disorder triggers

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World Bipolar Day 2026: Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric disorder that is marked by severe mood fluctuations characterised by emotional elevations such as mania or hypomania to depression. To create awareness about this mental health condition and stigma associated with the psychiatric disorder World Bipolar Day is celebrated annually on 30 March.
This auspicious occasion is observed on the birthday of the renowned artist Vincent van Gogh who is believed to have had bipolar disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlight that such mood changes may include sleep difficulties, energy, behavioural changes and the ability to perform everyday activities. The good news is that bipolar disorder can be treated but it is important to determine the triggers to prevent the episodes.
Understanding personal triggers can help an individual to act proactively and manage mood patterns. The Cleveland Clinic states that tracking mood patterns and lifestyle habits can help determine what can cause mood changes.
Although some triggers are different in each individual Dr. Girishchandra B G, Medical Director and Senior Consultant, Maarga Mind Caresuggests, "Managing Bipolar Disorder requires a structured, long-term clinical approach. Adherence to prescribed mood stabilizers and other medications is essential to prevent relapses and stabilize mood fluctuations."
He further added, "Maintaining a consistent sleep cycle, reducing stress and avoiding substance use play a significant role in managing symptoms. Aditionally psychotherapeutic interventions, particularly cognitive behavioural therapy can help patients identify triggers, regulate emotions and strengthen coping mechanisms."
Bipolar disorder is a condition that can be managed where awareness and early intervention play a crucial role. On World Bipolar Day 2026 Dr. Girishchandra B G underlined the importance of recognizing triggers, reducing stigma and encouraging the need to have an open discussion about mental health.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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