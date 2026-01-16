World Bank Approves $286 Million Loan To Improve Healthcare System In Bengal: NCD Prevention Tips For People Above 30

World Bank will support the state's healtcare system through West Bengal Health System Reform Program Operation.

Amidst the ongoing fear of the Nipah Virus in West Bengal, the World Bankhas approved financing for quality of life and life expectancy in West Bengal, with a USD 286 million loan. The support will be delivered through the program called the West Bengal Health System Reform Program Operation, including personalised healthcare services across the states for people aged 30 and above through digital tracking of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Breakdown Of West Bengal Health System Reform Program Operation

The program will also bring a patient-centric care approach to the state's healthcare system, which can improve health outcome measurement and enhance healthcare facilities. It will also support strengthening Gender Based Violence (GBV) services, including target interventions for boys, married at adolescence and healthcare providers.

Whereas, in five districts of West Bengal, they will witness an improved access to quality healthcare services and reduced inequities in maternal and adolescent health. The World Bank has noted that West Bengal has made sustainable health gains in the past 20 years, with infant mortality rates declining from 32 deaths per 1000 births in 2018 to 2012 to 19 deaths in 2018 to 2020.

"This Program will help West Bengal deliver more equitable and higher-quality health services, with measurable results for women, adolescents, and people living with non-communicable diseases," Paul Procee, Acting Country Director, World Bank, India said, "By linking financing to verified outcomes and strengthening governance and climate resilience, the operation addresses both service gaps and systemic constraints that have held back health gains for vulnerable communities. This will have a direct impact on the ability to seek good jobs."

According to a statement released by the World Bank, the USD 286 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a final maturity of 16.5 years, including a three-year grace period.

What Is NCD?

Non-communicable disease (NCD), also known as chronic diseases, tends to be of long duration that are caused by a combination of psychological, environmental, behavioural and genetic factors. Some of the most popular types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma and diabetes.

According to reports, hypertension and diabetes are the leading lifestyle-related diseases in India, which are responsible for a majority of morbidity and mortality. Interestingly, a recent study by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis and Vienna University of Economics and Business in Austria found that diabetes has become India's biggest economic burden. Wondering how to stay safe from NCDs? Follow these lifestyle tips: