World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: Why rheumatoid arthritis is more than a joint disease and how stress triggers the symptoms

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2026: There is increasing attention on how chronic inflammatory diseases impact not just physical health but everyday quality of life and emotional well-being. Read on to know why self-care is non-negotiable for handling this condition.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 20, 2026 11:48 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Mr. Saransh Chaudhary

Autoimmune arthritis in India: Why rheumatoid arthritis is more than a joint disease and how inflammation, stress, and lifestyle shape outcomes (Image generated using AI)

Autoimmune arthritis is often treated in India as a joint disease. However, it is not one. Autoimmune arthritis is a systemic condition that touches sleep, mood, energy, and the small daily mechanics of getting through a day. On World Autoimmune Arthritis Day, that gap between how the disease is diagnosed and how it is actually lived is worth naming.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Saransh Chaudhary, Founder, RESET, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, stated that rheumatoid arthritis is the most common autoimmune arthritis we see in India, and the case load has grown steadily across the past three decades. Women carry most of it. The reasons are mixed. Hormonal factors are part of the story, but so are delayed diagnosis, limited access to rheumatologists outside metro centres, and the social pressure on women to keep functioning through pain rather than investigate it.

Autoimmune Arthritis Symptoms: Why Fatigue Comes Before Joint Pain

Fatigue is the part patients describe first, not pain. Sleep breaks. Muscles ache without the trigger of movement. Anxiety and low mood arrive alongside the physical symptoms and rarely leave on their own. Treatment that addresses only the joints leaves most of the disease untouched.

Movement is the first line of defence. Low-impact activity, walking, swimming, cycling, gentle yoga, keeps joints functional and stiffness manageable. The evidence here is settled. Patients who stay active live better than those who do not.

Ayurveda and Supportive Care In Autoimmune Arthritis Management

The problem is that staying active is hardest when you most need to. Pain reduces motivation, and reduced motivation deepens stiffness. Traditional practices, Ayurveda in particular, are useful at that point. Not as replacements for clinical care. As ways to make the body cooperate with the movement the day requires.

Abhyanga is one such practice. Warm, herb-infused oil worked into the body in steady strokes. It improves circulation, eases stiffness, and prepares the body to move. The choice of herbs is what makes it work. Chamomile to calm inflamed tissue. Lemongrass for muscle tension. Eucalyptus to ease the breath that often goes shallow with chronic pain. Camphor where relief needs to arrive fast. At RESET, we built Stretch Easy Oil around this formulation. Most of our customers use it as a yoga oil, before or after a session, when muscles need help releasing.

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Done regularly, it warms the joints, loosens stiffness, and gives the body a few minutes of attention the rest of the day will not. That last part matters more than it sounds. For chronic patients, the small daily practices that interrupt the stress cycle are often the ones that keep the disease from running the household.

Why Self-Care Is Not Optional In Autoimmune Arthritis

The stress-inflammation link is no longer contested in the literature. Chronic stress raises inflammatory markers, and elevated inflammation worsens stress responses. For autoimmune patients, that loop becomes the engine of disease progression. Diet, sleep, stress management, and movement work as a package. None of them substitute for medication. None of them are optional either.

Self-care has been treated as the soft edge of arthritis management, the thing patients can do if they have time and energy left over. That framing is wrong. For autoimmune disease, the small daily decisions about movement, rest, and stress are part of the treatment. Patients who understand that live with the disease. Those who do not are lived by it.