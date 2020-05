Arthritis is a common health problem, affecting more than 350 million people worldwide and a leading cause of disability. It is a broad description covering over 100 different types of common disorders of the joint that affect people of all ages, races, and both genders. Autoimmune arthritis refers to the autoimmune forms of the disease The World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day, or AiArthritis Day, is an annual event to unite community resources and drive global awareness about such type of arthritis. Also Read - World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2019: Alternative therapies for psoriatic arthritis

Since 2012, the International Foundation for Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis (IFAA) has been organising this event on May 20 every year. This year, the theme is "Race to Fuel Awareness. IFAA believes that educating people about AiArthritis will help expediate early detection, referrals, and diagnosis.

It is estimated that about 300 million people worldwide are diagnosed with at least one AiArthritis disease. However, IFAA research suggests that over 50% of patients go undiagnosed or are diagnosed with a “undifferentiated” disease, increasing this number to an estimated 450 million.

Autoimmune Arthritis: Signs and Symptoms

Autoimmune diseases occur when your body’s immune system mistakenly attack normal cells. In autoimmune arthritis, your immune system attacks the lining of your joints and cause inflammation. But the inflammation is not confined to the joints only, it can travel through the bloodstream, and affect the whole body, including tissues and organs. Symptoms and the rate of progression may vary from person to person. The condition can be marked by these signs and symptoms

deformed joints

hard bumps of tissue (nodules) under the skin on your arms

reduced range of motion

dry mouth

difficulty sleeping

fatigue

weight loss

eye inflammation, dry eyes, itchy eyes, eye discharge

fever

anemia

chest pain when you breathe (pleurisy)

Types of Autoimmune Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus are the common forms of autoimmune arthritis. Among these, rheumatoid arthritis is the most common one. It most mainly affects the hands and feet. The common symptoms include inflammation and resulting pain in the knees and wrists, and larger joints in the hands and feet. The disease can also affect the body’s organs, including the eyes, lungs, and heart. If not treated, up to 50% of patients become disabled within ten years of the onset of the disease. Further, related inflammation in the arteries may increase risk of mortality. According to the World Health Organization, more than 23 million people live with RA.

