Around 1 per cent of the global population suffers from psoriatic arthritis every year, suggests an estimate published in the BMJ Journals. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of autoimmune arthritis that affects people with psoriasis a skin condition characterised by red patches of skin with silvery scales. Some people do experience joint problems even before skin lesions appear. Capable of affecting any part of your body, psoriatic arthritis is characterised by stiffness, swelling, and joint pain. This condition can cause physical disability if not managed on time. Therefore, awareness about this disease is essential for timely diagnosis and treatment. In a bid to educate people about autoimmune arthritis, International Foundation for Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis marked 20th May as the World Autoimmune Arthritis Day. This day is observed globally to spread awareness about the condition and help people differentiate between regular arthritis and autoimmune arthritis. This day was first observed on 20th May 2012 because that day, the world saw its first solar eclipse, which is considered as symbolic of the decades of misunderstanding of autoimmune arthritis.

Among patients with psoriasis the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis varies from 6 to 42 per cent, says a study published in the BMJ Journals. This is a chronic disease that is likely to cause foot pain, lower back pain, and swelling in fingers and toes and overproduction of skin cells. It occurs when your own defence system starts attacking its own healthy cells and tissues. According to scientists, genetic and environmental factors play an important role in this abnormal autoimmune response. Physical trauma and viral or bacterial infection can also trigger psoriatic arthritis in people with a family history. If you are already suffering from this condition, you should look for treatment options that can help manage the symptoms of the condition as it is not curable. When you visit the doctor, expect treatments on these lines: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, naproxen sodium; disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs like leflunomide, sulfasalazine; immunosuppressants like azathioprine, cyclosporine; TNF-alpha inhibitors like infliximab, adalimumab, etc. He may also recommend steroid injection or ask you to undergo joint replacement therapy. Alongside the conventional treatment, a few alternative therapies and lifestyle modification will help you live better with psoriatic arthritis. World Autoimmune Arthritis Day, we tell you how you can manage this condition.

ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES

There are few alternative therapies for psoriatic arthritis, which can provide you relief from the pain that this condition leads to. It can also improve the quality of your life. If you take up these therapies along with doctor-prescribed medications, you will get better results.

Massage therapy

While suffering from psoriatic arthritis, you usually feel the maximum pain in your connective tissue, where ligaments, tendons, and muscles attach to bone. Also, this is the area where the majority the inflammation occurs. So, during a massage therapy, the therapist will focus on the muscles adjacent to the joints. This may relieve your pain significantly. Choose a trained professional after getting a nod from your rheumatologist.

Acupuncture

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, acupuncture is effective for the treatment of chronic pain. It is a traditional Chinese technique that involves inserting needles into various pressure points to relieve pain. Acupuncture focusses on balancing the natural energy flow of the body, restoring physical, emotional, and mental health. With this therapy, you will surely get relief from pain, fatigue and other associated symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. However, consult your doctor before going in for this alternative therapy. Also, be cautious about the needles used.

Acupressure

Acupressure also targets strategic pressure points of the body. In this technique, finger tips are used instead of needles. Gentle to firm figure pressure on different acupressure points has been found to reduce pain, stimulate the immune system, promote blood circulation, and release tension. Acupressure is a treatment modality that runs on the theory that there are various energy channels in the body. If stimulated in the right way, they ensure smooth energy flow (Chi), relieving various ailments including headache, hangover, neck pain, back pain, stress, menstrual cramps, etc.

Meditation

According to a 2011 study published in the journal, The Clinical Journal of Pain, a mindfulness-based, stress-reduction meditation programme can help heal chronic pain. Mindfulness is a component of meditation that focusses transcending to a calm and relaxed state of mind. Doing this can actually change the way your body responds to psoriatic arthritis and help manage its symptoms like fatigue, pain, and stiff joints.

Reiki

This therapy works on the principle that energy can be guided in the patient’s body through touch to boost the healing process. In this technique the therapist places his hands on various body parts. This therapeutic process can remove blocks that are hindering energy flow to the areas that need relief. Regulating this energy flow can effectively improve your physical and mental state if you are suffering from psoriatic arthritis.

LIFESTYLE MEASURES

To avoid a flare-up of psoriatic arthritis, you need to follow some small but significant rules in your functional life. Firstly, you should consider changing your way of doing certain things to avoid strain on your fingers. For example, do not use jar openers, avoid lifting heavy pans or objects. Push the door with your whole body and not just by your fingers. Also, you should maintain a healthy body weight to reduce strain on your joints. This will bring down your pain and improve mobility. Choose healthy foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains to maintain your weight. Additionally, performing light stretching workouts daily will keep your muscles strong and joints flexible. Avoid strenuous exercises. Swimming and walking will be good for you. In case of a flare-up, hot and cold compresses can reduce the sensation of pain, relax tensed muscle, and relieve pain.