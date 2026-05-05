World Asthma Day 2026: Why seasonal changes trigger breathing problems in children? Expert explains

Seasonal changes can worsen breathing issues in children. Expert explains how weather shifts, allergens, and infections trigger asthma symptoms and what parents should watch for.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 5, 2026 6:52 PM IST

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In a child, the respiratory tract is inherently more susceptible to the effects of changing environments due to the reduced size and immaturity of the respiratory tract. When transitioning from one season to another, the sudden influx of cold and dry air becomes an irritant that affects the child.

As a result of this, the respiratory tract muscles constrict almost immediately in a child whose lungs are overtly sensitive. Because of the increased respiratory rate in children as compared to adults, a lot more air gets into the body in relation to body weight.

Role of seasonal allergens and infections

According toDr Stephanie Rachel D'Souza, Consultant - Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, "Seasonal biological triggers such as those caused by spring allergens like pollen or monsoon moulds pose a big problem for pediatric immunity. The majority of children have allergic asthma in which the immune system is overly activated due to these biological triggers in the environment. These triggers cause substantial inflammation in the lining of the breathing passages and an increase in the production of thick mucus."

"On top of that, the seasonal period correlates with a spike in viral illnesses such as influenza or RSV. Unlike adults who experience viral illness only in their upper respiratory tract, children develop infection further down their airways, resulting in wheezing," the doctor added.

How pollution worsens respiratory health?

Pollution exposure exacerbates this threat to these children in several respects. These pollutants have the capacity to be particulates and are too heavy to remain suspended at the altitude that allows the children to breathe. As a result, they become more exposed to the pollutants in the air. This could cause physical harm to delicate lung tissue, as well as hinder the efficiency of the immune system's defences in removing these allergens.

In addition, during winter months when the pollutants become trapped by inversion layers near the earth's surface, the children are in essence drawing in air that contain these irritants. Consequently, their lungs are always inflamed and susceptible to other triggers.

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Importance of prevention and consistent care

It is important to use an approach that combines control of the environmental conditions and consistency with respect to taking medications. First of all, the degree of air pollution must be measured, and the child should be protected from being exposed to it especially at dawn and dusk, when the level of the pollutants is at its maximum. Clean air at home along with proper hydration is essential for calming irritated membranes.

The most important aspect, however, is to take maintenance inhalers as prescribed by their treating paediatrician despite the absence of symptoms in the child if they are on maintenance therapy.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

FAQs How can parents protect their child’s respiratory health? Limit exposure to pollution, keep indoor air clean, ensure proper hydration, and follow prescribed medications regularly. What are common triggers during seasonal changes? Pollen, mould, viral infections (like flu), and air pollution are major triggers that can worsen respiratory symptoms in children. Why do seasonal changes affect children’s breathing? Children have smaller, developing airways, making them more sensitive to cold air, allergens, and infections, which can trigger breathing issues like asthma.

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