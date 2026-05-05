World Asthma Day 2026: Can air purifiers really reduce asthma symptoms? Expert explains

Can cleaner indoor air ease asthma symptoms? Expert explains how air purifiers work, their benefits, and what patients should know before using them at home.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 5, 2026 2:54 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vikas Mittal

World Asthma Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

World Asthma Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness among people about asthma and the ways in which people can better manage the condition. Asthma is a chronic lung ailment that leads to breathing hardships, chest tightness, and coughing and wheezing. Poor air quality is one of the largest asthma symptom triggers, which many individuals have to deal with every day particularly in cities.

This is where the discussion of air purifiers comes into the picture. A question which strikes various minds is whether having an air purifier at home can really help to reduce the symptoms of asthma. The answer is yes, but under certain conditions.

How air quality affects asthma?

According to Dr Vikas Mittal, Director of Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, "People with asthma have sensitive airways. Their airways get inflamed and constrict when they breathe in pollutants such as dust, pollen, smoke, or pet dander. It makes it difficult to breathe and can cause an asthma attack. Sometimes, indoor air is even more contaminated than outdoor air. The usual indoor triggers are dust mites, mould, cooking smoke and cleaning product chemicals. Asthma management in the form of the reduction of these pollutants is an essential measure to cure asthma."

Can air purifiers help?

When it comes to air purifiers and asthma the truth is that they are not a solution. Air purifiers are not going to cure asthma.. They can really help when you use them with the inhalers that your doctor prescribes for you and when you make some changes to your lifestyle and when you stay away from things that trigger your asthma.

"If you want to get an air purifier for your asthma, you should pick one that is certified for asthma like the ones that have been verified by AHAM. You have to make sure to clean them so that mould does not grow inside them.. It is a good idea to talk to your doctor to get some advice that is just for you. Air purifiers can really help you breathe better when you are in a place with a lot of allergens. You should not think of them as the only thing you need to do," the doctor said.

An air purifier could be of use in the following ways:

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Cuts down allergens: It is capable of eliminating indoor air allergens, such as dust and pollen. Makes breathing easier: Cleaner air could make airway irritation less. Improved sleep: Asthmatic individuals usually have symptoms at night. Sleep quality can be improved with the help of cleaner air.

Are they worth it?

Air purifiers can noticeably improve the situation of everyone who spends time in polluted areas or is susceptible to indoor allergies. A lot of users experience fewer asthma exacerbations and better breathing following regular use. But the outcomes may differ from individual to individual.

As long as you have asthma, or somebody in your family has asthma, then creating a clean and healthy indoor environment can be a long way to a better quality of life.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

FAQs Who should consider using an air purifier? People living in polluted areas or those sensitive to indoor allergens may benefit from using an air purifier. Are air purifiers enough to manage asthma? No, they should be used along with prescribed medications and by avoiding triggers for effective asthma management. Can air purifiers help with asthma? Yes, air purifiers can help reduce indoor allergens like dust and pollen, which may ease asthma symptoms, but they do not cure the condition.

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