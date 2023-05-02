World Asthma Day 2023: Pulmonologist Answers FAQs On Chronic Condition

Early signs of asthma are important to recognize since early treatment leads to a better outcome.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects airways and lungs. It is a long-term condition affecting both children and adults. When the airways get obstructed due to narrowing down or inflammation, it can result in many symptoms such as cough, sneeze, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Most asthma-related deaths occur in low and lower-middle income countries where timely diagnosis and treatment is a challenge. The disease can affect an individual at different stages of life and can be triggered by many situations. It could start in childhood, or adulthood and it could also be seasonal or work-place related. As per studies, respiratory virus infections could contribute to the onset and progression of the condition. Allergens, chemicals, health conditions, weather, medications and poor emotional health are the common triggers.

FAQs on Asthma

In asthma, the inside walls of the airways or the bronchial tubes get inflamed and obstructed due to mucus production. This is the result of the increased sensitivity of the immune system that might see these triggers as way more dangerous than they might be to our body. The obstruction can sometimes block the passage of air to the lungs. Hence, the condition can become a medical emergency.

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital (Faridabad) has answered common queries on the disease. As per the expert, roughly around 38 million people in India suffer from asthma.

Does Asthma only occur in childhood?

Asthma is mainly an allergic disease, but many people affected by it do not give have any allergy history. Many of them develop asthma in adult age and some might even develop in old age.

What are the main triggers of the condition?

Smoking triggers asthma attacks but off late, air pollution has been labelled as one of the most important triggers of asthma. Besides air pollution, viral infection, poor inhaler use, pollens, changing weather, and strong smells are other common triggers for an asthma attack. It doesn't spread by sitting or eating together but allergic diseases have some genetic predilections.

What are the early symptoms of the condition?

Early signs of asthma are important to recognize since early treatment leads to a better outcome. Since most asthmatics have allergic history, patients usually experience symptoms of chest tightness, breathlessness, wheezing, and cough that is worse at night or early morning. Other allergic manifestations like running nose, sneezing, and skin rashes may also be present. Asthma, if treated on time, can be controlled easily.

Is the condition severe among kids?

We have noticed a very peculiar trend in asthma. The diagnosis and complications in the younger generation are increasing. Many younger school-going kids have bad asthma control that is leading to frequent attacks. Many kids are scared to take inhalers which again is leading to attacks.

What has been the post-COVID trend in disease?

However, post covid, patient awareness of vaccination has improved, and they are taking flu vaccinations because of this, the frequency of severe attacks has gone down in the elderly population, especially in winter.

