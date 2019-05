Estimates of the World Health Organization suggest that 15 to 20 million people suffer from asthma in India. The global burden of this respiratory disorder is also alarmingly high. Data from The Global Asthma Report 2018 reveal that the worldwide death toll of asthma is 1000 every day and 339 million people suffer from the condition. These figures suggest that more people need to be educated about the condition so that they can manage it well. With the intention of generating mass awareness about this lung disorder, World Asthma Day is celebrated globally every year on the first Tuesday of May. This year, it is being celebrated today. This international asthma campaign, which was initiated by the Global Initiative for Asthma in 1998, revolves around a theme every year. This year the theme is STOP for Asthma. STOP is an acronym for Symptom Evaluation, Test Response, Observe and Assess, and Proceed to Adjust Treatment.

Asthma is a chronic condition that leads to the narrowing and swelling of the airways creating problem in breathing. This disease is characterised by symptoms like shortness of breath, a whistling sound when exhaling, chest tightness and pain etc. Asthma can become life threatening if the symptoms are not managed on time. Actually, they may aggravate if you make wrong food choices, while the right ones will help you alleviate the symptoms and even strengthen your immune system to fight against the bacteria and viruses that may trigger an asthma attack. In fact, a growing body of research suggests that foods play an instrumental role in helping you tackle the manifestations of asthma. A study published in the journal Nutrients states that diet is significant for asthma control. It has been found that teens with poor nutrition are more likely to have asthma symptoms. Another research published in the journal Chest reveals that individuals who do not have enough fruits and foods with magnesium, selenium,vitamins C, E and omega-3 fatty acids are most likely to have a poor lung function. Expert opinions on the link between foods and asthma are also in line with these research findings. There are certain foods that can increase your risk of developing asthma while others equip you against this condition. Dr. Vivek Nangia, Head and Director, Pulmonology, Medical ICU and Sleep Disorders at Fortis Flt Lt RajanDhall Hospital, Delhi, says, “There are certain foods like fast foods, those with preservatives, and processed items like bread and canned tomatoes that contain chemicals like sodium bisulfite and potassium bisulfite. These can actually trigger your asthma attack. An asthma patient should stay away from foods they are allergic to. Some of the common allergic foods include milk, sea foods, nuts, eggs, etc. However, there are certain foods that can help you fight the condition better.” On this World Asthma Day, we help make smart food choices that will enable you to live better with this respiratory disorder.

Avoid high-calorie foods

Eating more calories than you burn can make you obese and obesity has been associated with severe asthma among a host of other ailments. Factors that could increase the probability of asthma attacks in the obese population include altered inflammation and immune responses. In fact, obesity can worsen your asthma episodes and even change your body’s response to treatments. It has been found that obese asthma patients need more intensive treatments as steroid-based inhalers are less effective in them compared to non-obese asthmatic patients. Some of the high calorie foods that can lead to weight gain include baked beans, dark chocolates, granola cereals, cheese, butter, eggs, etc.

Go for probiotics

Probiotics like Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Lactobacillus fermentum can decrease the incidences of asthma and other allergic diseases, says a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. Probiotics are live and good bacteria that help you maintain good gut health while protecting you against a wide variety of ailments like common cold, atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, etc. Gut bacteria actually improve your immune function and help it fight against allergies, one of the culprits behind asthma. Any change in these bacteria (increase in the number of bad bacteria) can trigger allergies. Factors like overuse of antibiotics and certain foods can negatively impact your gut flora. So, load up on probiotics to have a healthy gut and immune system which, in turn, will keep your lungs healthy, resucing the instances of asthma attacks. Yogurt, fermented milk, buttermilk, kefir and sauerkraut etc are your best sources for probiotics.

Load up on foods rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

” Foods like oranges, lemons, kiwis, pineapples, etc. are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These are known to help you fight against asthma symptoms. Both vitamin C and antioxidants boost immunity and control inflammation,” Dr. Nangia. These two nutrients work by reducing oxidative stress that plays a significant role in the biological mechanism of asthma. There is another way vitamin C helps you deal with the symptoms of asthma, says study. According to the research published in The BMJ, vitamin C decreases the metabolism of compounds known as histamine and prostaglandins, which are involved in bronchoconstriction. This is a condition which leads to breathing difficulties by narrowing down your lung airways.

Opt for foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids can help in the treatment of asthma. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical InvestigationInsight found that omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the production of immunoglobulin E (IgE), antibodies that cause allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in people. Found naturally in foods like fish, nuts, and seeds, omega-3 fatty acids can effectively manage airway inflammation as well as the reactivity of your immune system.

Eat magnesium rich foods

Magnesium is known to relax the muscles surrounding your bronchi, structures in the respiratory system that deliver air to the lungs. Constriction of the bronchi leads to breathing issues like asthma. Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body that has the ability to treat asthma symptoms especially in kids, says a research published in the journal Canadian Family Physician. Some of the magnesium rich foods that you can include in your meals are spinach, black beans, avocado, almonds, whole wheat, etc.

Increase your intake of vitamin D

Vitamin D regulates more than 900 genes in the body and plays a significant role in boosting your body’s immunity to fight against various allergens, including the ones that trigger an asthma attack. It works by decreasing excessive inflammatory responses. These responses lead to the formation of antibodies that cause allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in people. Lack of this important vitamin can impact your lung function negatively. According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, vitamin D deficiency can cause reduced lung function and change in the structure of lungs. Some of the dietary sources of vitamin D are salmon and tuna, mushrooms, soy milk, cereals, cheese, etc. However, sunlight happens to be your best buddy for this important nutrient.