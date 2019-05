The global burden of asthma is alarmingly high with over 300 million people suffering from the condition (Data source: The Global Asthma Report 2018). What is even more scary is the fact that this lung disorder affects more kids than adults. In case of children, the triggers behind an asthma attack episode are mostly allergens, substances that lead to allergic reactions. The only way to prevent an allergy-driven asthma attack is to stay away from the allergen. While celebrating World Asthma Day today, an international campaign by the Global Initiative for Asthma to spread mass awareness about this condition, here is all you need to know about these dangerous allergens that are present almost everywhere.

Asthma can be both allergic and non-allergic. While non-allergic asthma is mostly caused by repeated respiratory tract infection, the allergic version of this condition is triggered by substances that lead to allergies. In case of you have allergic asthma, your immune system overreacts to the allergens after they sneak into your body. As a result, your airways, which are excessively sensitive to these allergy triggers, swell up. The muscles around them become tight and they are overloaded with thick mucus. “Whenever allergens enter an allergy-prone person’s eyes, nose or respiratory tract is his immune system reacts by signalling the body cells to release inflammatory substance to neutralise these external agents. This can lead to the development of asthma symptoms such as sneezing, shortness of breath and chronic cough among others,” says Dr Puneet Gupta, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Chest Specialist, Lungs Care Centre, NOIDA. “Pollens, sunlight exposure, certain foods like egg white, nuts and even lemons are allergens that can trigger an asthma attack. Apart from these, some medications like painkillers can also make breathing a difficult task for you,” says Dr Gupta. If you have a weak immune system, it is all the more important for to you keep these allergens at bay and reduce your risk of asthma attack. Here are the common allergens you should stay away from if you have a history of asthma.

Dust mites

Dust mites are known to be the most common culprits behind an asthma attack. Several estimates suggest that around 64 per cent of the asthma attacks are caused by dust mites. They can be found in almost any corner of your house, starting from your carpet and bedding to cushions and furniture. If you are allergic to dust mites, you may experience symptoms like itchy eyes, cough, sneezing, runny or blocked nose as you come in contact with them. Whether or not dust mites lead to an asthma attack, however, depends on how the immune system reacts to these allergens.

What you can do: Since the dust mites are too small in size, it is not possible to eliminate them completely from your house. However, it is all the more important for an asthma patient to make sure that her living space is ultra clean. Maintain hand hygiene and wear a mask on windy days even when you are at home. Do not forget your medicines.

Smoking

Smoking comes with numerous health complications and asthma attack is only one of them. Even if you don’t smoke, second-hand smoke or passive smoking can also up your risk of experiencing an asthma attack if you have a history of the condition. According to a study that featured in the journal International Archives of Allergy and Immunology, among the 9,092 participants, one out of 4 admitted that regular smoking led to chronic cough and triggered an asthma attack. “When you smoke, the chemicals present in a cigarette can inflame your airways and irritate your lungs. This often causes shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing,” says Dr Gupta. Apart from cigarettes, smoke from cigars, pipes and even e-cigarettes can make breathing a difficult task for you.

What you can do: If you are suffering from asthma, you need to stop smoking. Period. Passive smoking is even more harmful for an asthma patient. If you live with someone who smokes, you can ask him or her to smoke outside. In fact, designate a smoking area in your house.

Alcohol

Alcohol is not an allergen that usually leads to an asthma attack. However, it may trigger an attack in some cases. The symptoms may vary from person to person. “Alcohol cannot be considered as an allergen. However, consumption of alcohol can lead to certain asthmatic traits that can trigger an attack,” says Dr Gupta. In a study published in the journal Addiction Biology, the researchers revealed that alcoholic drinks can cause various allergic reactions like rhinitis, itching, asthma and chronic cough. In the study, it was also mentioned that wine was the most commonly reported trigger for an asthma attack. This happens because alcoholic drinks contain histamine (a compound responsible for allergic reactions in many) and sulphur dioxide (a preservative found commonly in wine and beer). Both can lead to an allergy attacks.

What you can do: If alcohol is your allergen, you need to quit drinking. However, if you must, you can experiment with a clear spirit such as vodka, instead of wine or beer. It contains less amount of histamine and sulphites.

Pollution and weather conditions

Asthma and pollution go hand-in-hand. Air pollution consists of various particles like dust particles, smoke from vehicles, industrial smoke, etc. All of these can make your condition worse, putting you at a higher risk of an asthma attack. A 2014 Lancet report mentioned that prolonged exposure to traffic-related air pollution (containing nitrogen dioxide) can significantly increase the risk of an asthma attack. Also, it can be a major factor behind the new onset of asthma among both children and adults. “Sudden change in temperature can also trigger an asthma attack,” says Dr Gupta.

What you can do: Wear a mask whenever you step outside your house. Make sure that you don’t miss the annual flu-shot. Flu can worsen your condition and up your risk of asthma attack.

Pets

You love your furry friends and can’t think of staying away from you. But do you know that your cute little pals could be the trigger behind your asthma flare-up? Though unfortunate, it could be the reality in the lives of many asthma patients. Pulmonologists suggest that it is not always the fur of the animals that leads to an allergic reaction. If you are allergic to pets, it means that you are allergic to the proteins present in their skin, saliva or urine.

What you can do: If you are a pet lover, make sure that you maintain hygiene standards. Wash your hands diligently and make sure that your four-legged friend is also cleaned properly on a regular basis. This will reduce your risk of experiencing an asthma attack from your pet.