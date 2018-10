World Arthritis Day is just around the corner and while we celebrate this cause, it is essential for us to know true facts about the condition rather than assuming things and then acting inappropriately based on these assumptions. Here is a list of myths on arthritis that need to get busted for better diagnosis and treatment approach.

Myth – Arthritis is an age-related disorder: It is a common belief that you get arthritis only when you are old. However, that is absolutely not true. Arthritis can happen to anyone, from babies to teenagers to young and old adults, say doctors. Although natural wear and tear on the joints most commonly cause arthritis, it can also occur due to some injury or genetic factors. There are, in fact, a wide range of arthritis affecting different age groups. These include juvenile arthritis that affects children below 16 years, rheumatoid arthritis that occurs in women ageing 25 to 50 years and gout that hits men around middle age.

Myth- The allergic reactions of some foods can cause rheumatoid arthritis: Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder which occurs when cells in the body start attacking themselves, causing painful inflammation in joints. There is a common assumption that inflammation and immune response has similarity to what happens when someone gets a food allergy. This is why some believe that rheumatoid arthritis pain is caused due to food allergy. Also, some others believe that rheumatoid arthritis is caused due to leaky guts and occurs when food particles do not get absorbed properly in the digestive system and instead get absorbed into the blood where they set off an allergic reaction. However, this is not true. There are no substantial studies proving that food allergies or leaky guts are connected with arthritis.

Myth- A special diet can cure rheumatoid arthritis: It is a common assumption among many that a special diet can cure rheumatoid arthritis. However, that is not correct as there is no evidence to show that going for a vegan diet or eliminating dairy products and nightshade veggies can actually curb arthritis symptoms.

Myth- You cannot exercise anymore if you have arthritis: Most people think you should not exercise in case you are diagnosed with arthritis. This is not right. In fact, researches have shown how exercise works wonder in reducing joint pains by keeping the joints and the cartilage healthy. Apart from improving your fitness, exercises can enhance flexibility and help you lose weight, which, the doctors consider to be a vital part for people suffering from osteoarthritis.