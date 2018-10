Arthritis causes severe pain and swelling in the joints. There are many different types of arthritis. However, Osteoarthritis is a type which develops due to overuse of joints. Another type is an autoimmune disease, known as rheumatoid arthritis, in which your immune system attacks your joints. Arthritis is a very common problem among elderly people. But nowadays surprisingly young adults are also prone to arthritis and this happens due to their poor lifestyle and laziness. Another factor that contributes to the increasing number of arthritis cases is food habit. But there’s no need to worry, this disease can be easily averted if proper steps are taken early in life. Here in this article, we have mentioned a few ways which young adults should follow to prevent arthritis.

Weight Check: Yes, weight management is very important as obesity is closely linked with arthritis because increased weight puts more stress on the joints. Joints become more susceptible to wear and tear which leads to arthritis when they have to deal with more weight. to prevent the early onset of arthritis young adults should try hard to shed those extra kilos.

Avoid Processed Foods: Not eating processed foods like chips, cookies, etc is another way of keeping arthritis at bay. These processed snacks are tasty, but they are not healthy. They are rich in saturated fat which is highly linked to inflammation in the joints. Also, a high level of sodium content in processed foods can lead to inflammation in the joints.

Artificial Sweeteners: Artificial sweeteners cause the immune system to trigger inflammation in the joints, which aggravate arthritis. Thus, try eliminating artificial sweeteners from your diet if you suffer from joint pain.

Stay Hydrated: Staying hydrated is very important for our overall health. However, to keep the joints healthy drinking enough water is a must. Water helps the joints to get sufficient nutrient supply by maintaining the adequate blood volume.

Intake Of Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency is closely related to poor joint health. Deficiency of vitamin D may result in inflammation, which ultimately leads to arthritis. To prevent arthritis include vitamin D rich foods in your diet and also take a few supplements.