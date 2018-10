World Arthritis Day is knocking doors and as we gear up for the celebration, it is important that we know certain things about osteo-arthritis, a condition that involves degeneration of joint cartilage and the underlying bone resulting in stiffness and pain, especially in the hip, knee and thumb joints and affecting those who are middle aged. Doctors say that this osteo-arthritis occurs when the cartilage in the damaged area wears away, leaving the ends of the bones exposed so that they rub against each other. However, that is not the only cause. There are certain other factors contributing to this immensely painful condition. Take a look at some of them.

Lyme Disease: It is an inflammatory disease caused by a tick bite and can extensively increase osteoarthritis pain. It can lead to major swelling of joints as well and make you feel very tired. Some of the signs of Lyme disease include aching, swelling or redness in one or more joints, particularly the knees, fever, headache and lethargy.

Inadequate sleep and increased pain sensitivity: Physicians have already found out an established link between lack of sleep and how individuals respond to pain. According to experts, pain alters the way your central nervous system works thereby resulting in a person becoming hypersensitive to pain. This is termed as central sensitisation. Those with central sensitisation feel more pain with less provocation. Doctors have found that poor sleep and mood disorders can also provoke your pain.

Weak muscles: If you have weak muscles, you may feel more pain around your joints, say experts. This is why they suggest everyone to go for low impact exercise for strengthening muscles. Alternating fast and slow periods of exercise offers the benefits of cardiovascular exercise and enhances blood flow to muscles, thereby making them stronger. Circuit training is also effective, say fitness experts.

Feelings of helplessness: According to experts, a person’s response to pain also depends on the psychological state. Lack of self-efficacy and catastrophising are two potent state of mind that considerably contributes to increasing pain.