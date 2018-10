Arthritis is a disease which causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. This condition can affect many people of all genders, ages and background. There are many different types of arthritis. However, Osteoarthritis is a type which develops due to overuse of joints. Another type is an autoimmune disease, known as rheumatoid arthritis, in which your immune system attacks your joints. Fortunately, there are certain foods which can reduce the inflammation and ease the pain which happens due to arthritis. Thus, here we have mentioned a few names of certain foods and also the benefits of those foods.

Fatty fishes: Fishes like salmon, sardines, etc are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which helps to decrease the inflammation. Just two servings a week helps to ease the joint pain.

Green tea: Green tea helps to reduce inflammation because it is hight in nutrients and antioxidants. According to various studies, it can help reduce the severity of rheumatoid arthritis and the incidence. Consume two servings a day, either hot or cold. Make sure you use tea bags instead of the powdered tea mixes, which are more processed. Also, make sure the process is all-natural if you drink the decaffeinated variety.

Dark chocolate: According to the studies, dark chocolates are high in antioxidants, which can ease inflammation. Look for dark chocolates that have at least 60 per cent cocoa content. Just have a small portion to limit the calories and saturated fat.

Nuts: They are low in saturated fats and contain no cholesterol, but they are high in protein. Replace a serving of meat with just a quarter-cup of nuts, this can help you avoid the inflammation. Nuts also are a good source of fibre. To limit the amount of sodium in your diet choose unsalted nuts.

Berries: They are also high in those important antioxidants, thus feel free to indulge in these natural delights. If you are taking arthritis medications then berries are very beneficial because the fruits contain a high amount of fibre which can help ease constipation (medicines reaction).