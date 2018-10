A form of arthritis that mainly affects people who have psoriasis or those with a family history of it is known as Psoriatic arthritis. Those with PsA have joint pain and inflammation along with the inflamed, itchy, red patches of skin which are covered with silvery scales that are typical of psoriasis itself. You will experience foot and lower back pain if you have Psoriatic arthritis. Moreover, you may also experience swollen fingers and toes.

When your body’s immune system begins to attack healthy cells and tissue that the time when you can suffer from Psoriatic arthritis. There is inflammation in your joints as well as overproduction of skin cells due to the abnormal immune response. So, just take medications prescribed by your doctor. Along with that, opt for these natural solutions to deal with it. You should try these natural hacks right away!