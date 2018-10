In case you think arthritis can affect only adults and seniors, you are widely mistaken. Marking the celebration of World Arthritis Day, it is always important to know that your kid as young as below 16 years can also get affected by juvenile arthritis, one of the most common types of arthritis. As a parent it is essential to know the lifestyle and home remedies that can provide relief to your little one from joint pain. Here is all you need to know about giving support to your child if he or she is a victim of juvenile arthritis.

Getting regular exercise: Exercise is important as it enhances both muscle strength and joint flexibility. Doctors suggest that swimming is a great option as it provides minimal stress on joints.

Applying cold or heat: Those kids suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis may get stiffness, especially during the wee hours in morning. Your child may get lot of comfort from cold or heat packs. Sometimes a hot bath or shower work wonder in improving the condition.

Eating well: Make sure your child eats well as doctors highlight that children suffering from arthritis have very poor appetites. Some may gain excessive weight due to medication and physical inactivity. Hence, it is important for you to provide a healthy diet as that can help in maintaining an appropriate body weight. A calcium rich diet is what the doctors highly recommend for those suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Helping your kid to cope

Also, family members can play a vital role in providing adequate support to the children with juvenile arthritis and helping them to cope with the situation. Here are some tips that you should not miss.