Arthritis is a general term for conditions that share joint pain and inflammation which can affect one or multiple joints. There are many different types of arthritis, like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and psoriatic arthritis and many more, but the two common ones are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). People suffering from arthritis find it difficult to lead a healthy life as it affects one physically as well as mentally. You will not be able to do simple day-to-day activities like walking, holding a glass, sitting and many more. Though, your doctor may prescribe your medicines to reduce the pain and inflammation along with anti-inflammatory diet. along with that, you should also limit your intake of few foods which can trigger your pain and inflammation. So, limit these foods right now!

You should cut down on fried and processed foods: Fried foods can wreck your well-being. According to the 2009 study, limiting the intake of fried and processed foods can help you to reduce inflammation by helping you to restore the natural defense of your body.

You should lower your AGEs: An advanced glycation end product (AGEs) is a toxin which appears when you heat, grill or pasteurize your food. Certain proteins in your body are damaged by AGEs. Sine, by using cytokines which are inflammatory messengers, your body tries to break those AGEs. You may suffer from arthritis depending on where the AGEs occur.

You should cut down on dairy products: They can lead to arthritis pain due to the type of protein which is there in it as this protein can irritate the tissues near your joints.

You should cut down on sugar and refined carbs: You may suffer from inflammation due to a high amount of sugar which you consume. It can also increase AGEs. So, just say goodbye to sugar-laden foods, carbonated drinks, sweets and so on. Keep an eye on foods which trigger your arthritis symptoms. Speak to your doctor about the foods which cause inflammation and pain.

You should cut down on alcohol and tobacco: According to studies, consumption of alcohol and smoking can give a tough time to your joints. Also, those who smoke are at a risk of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

Note: You should take your doctor’s advice regarding the foods you should eat and avoid. What works for you may not work from others. Don’t self-medicate or follow any crash or fad diet on your own.